Phillip Schofield breaks social media silence amid claims his This Morning role ‘is in doubt’

Phillip Schofield has shared new snaps on his Instagram stories following new This Morning claims.

The 61-year-old enjoyed dinner with his 29-year-old daughter Molly, posting pics of the pair having some wine. The new snaps come after reports that his presenting role at This Morning is on the line.

Phillip had a three-week absence from the ITV daytime show recently. He had two weeks off for Easter. He also had the week before that off while his brother, Tim, was on trial for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Phillip enjoyed an evening out with his daughter (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield on Instagram

While he returned to This Morning last week, insiders claim bosses are now considering replacing the star full time. He was also not reunited with Holly Willoughby, his regular co-host, as she was on sick leave.

Sources have told the Mail on Sunday that some ITV chiefs want Phillip, who joined the programme in 2002, to take a step back from the role.

It’s a case of both things colliding. Fans say they are over Phil and they love Alison.

Meanwhile, bosses are thought to be keen to have Alison Hammond on the sofa full time.

Phil enjoyed some laughs with his daughter (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The 48-year-old made a name for herself with her hilarious showbiz interviews. In 2021, she was promoted to a main presenter on Fridays alongside former X Factor host, Dermot O’Leary.

Who is thought to be replacing Phillip?

Last month, Alison was also announced as the new host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.

“It’s a case of both things colliding. Fans say they are over Phil and they love Alison,” the source explained.

Alison has proven popular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

A rep for This Morning declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily!.

Fans have expressed cynicism that Phil and Holly’s famous partnership will ever return. Taking to social media, one person said: “Call me cynical but I think we have seen the last of the Phil and Holly duo. #thismorning.”

A second wrote: “I don’t think it’ll be ‘Phil and Holly’ on This Morning much longer.” However, Holly was quick to quash rumours, telling fans she was suffering from shingles and will be back on Monday (April 24).

