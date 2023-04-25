This Morning viewers in stitches over ‘awkward’ interaction between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford

This Morning viewers were in stitches today (Tuesday April 25) at an ‘awkward’ interaction between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford.

In the final moments of Tuesday’s episode, Phillip handed over to Ruth to preview Loose Women, which she was hosting. It followed a segment in the kitchen with Clodagh McKenna as the chef shared a recipe for lemon drizzle coronation cake.

Co-host Holly Willoughby was preoccupied with decorating the cake with blueberries and strawberries, producing a Union Jack design. And so that meant Phil briefly interacted with Ruth – and viewers seemed to feel the exchange was not a particularly warm one.

Phillip Schofield handed over to Ruth Langsford on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans spot ‘awkward’ encounter

Speaking to the camera before the screen split to show Ruth in position in the Loose Women studio, Phillip ran his words together as he stated: “Loose Women are up next and it is Ruth, hiya.”

When Ruth popped up, Phillip’s lips appeared pursed. Holly barely look up from her cake decoration but offered a brief greeting, too. But Ruth didn’t waste all that much time on small talk, either.

Ruth spoke to This Morning viewers from the Loose Women studio (Credit: ITV)

“Hi there,” she replied before launching into what was coming up on Loose Women.

When she was finished, Ruth remained on screen for a few more moments. Holly then took over signing off from This Morning, telling Ruth everyone would “see you in a bit”.

However, some of those watching at home detected tension between Phillip and Ruth, who have previously rumoured to not be the closest of showbiz pals.

Holly took over after Ruth’s preview (Credit: ITV)

How This Morning viewers reacted today

At one stage during today’s broadcast, one This Morning viewer tweeted: “I love the discomfort Phil feels when he has to speak with Ruth. Respect to Ruth #ThisMorning.”

Another social media observer also claimed: “Am I the only one noticing that Holly seems to have a more colleague type of interaction with Phil these days in an effort to distance herself from him. Are they still besties? It’s also clear Ruth can’t stand him when they do a link to Loose Women #ThisMorning.”

You can SO tell Schofe and Ruth dislike each other.

Towards the end of the episode, someone else used a laughing emoji as they claimed: “You can SO tell Schofe and Ruth dislike each other #ThisMorning #LooseWomen.”

And someone else relayed their interpretation of what they saw on screen by tweeting: “Ruth avoiding talking to Phil haha I love it #ThisMorning.”

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford for comment.

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘not happy with Eamonn over Phillip remarks as situation awkward for her’

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.