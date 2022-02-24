Ruth Langsford ‘not happy with Eamonn over Phillip remarks as situation awkward for her’

Ruth Langsford is reportedly “unhappy” with her husband, Eamonn Holmes, for remarks he made about Phillip Schofield recently.

It is believed that Eamonn’s comments about Phillip have made the situation awkward for Ruth, who still works for ITV.

What did Eamonn Holmes say about Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn hit out at Phillip recently (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn reignited his feud with Phillip last week thanks to an explosive interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

In the interview, Eamonn spoke about leaving ITV for GB News and took a swipe at his former co-star Phillip too.

During the interview, Eamonn referenced an incident that happened back in 2019 between his wife, Ruth, and Phillip.

During a brief trailer segment for that day’s Loose Women episode, Ruth had been telling viewers what they could expect to see. However, Phillip cut her off as they were rushed for time.

Eamonn took issue with this and revealed that he is “hurt” by Phillip’s behaviour towards Ruth on that day.

“Phillip is renowned for snubbing people,” he said in the interview. “He’s very passive-aggressive. It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her.”

Ruth Langsford angered by Eamonn Holmes’ attack on Phillip Schofield

The incident between Phillip and Ruth that upset Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

It has now emerged that Ruth is reportedly unhappy with her husband, Eamonn, for reigniting the feud between himself and Phillip.

It is believed that Ruth wanted to put the feud behind her and continue with her role presenting on ITV, drama-free.

A source spoke to OK! about how Ruth was feeling following Eamonn’s interview.

“There’s no way back for Eamonn at ITV so he feels like he didn’t have anything to lose by speaking out,” the source said.

“But Ruth wasn’t happy that he did. She just wants to put it behind her. She’s still at ITV so it’s awkward for her,” they continued.

“She doesn’t really want it all being brought up again.”

The source then went on to say that Eamonn was “annoyed” at the incident and wanted to speak out. They said that he is a “very honest person” and isn’t one to bite his tongue.

Eamonn continues the feud online

The Irish presenter has been sneaky with his digs at Phillip (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn was spotted taking further swipes, albeit indirectly, at Phillip on Monday (February 21).

Monday’s edition of Lorraine was dedicated to celebrating Phillip’s 40th year working in television.

However, whilst many celebrities and co-stars phoned into the show to congratulate Phillip on his achievement – Eamonn didn’t.

Eamonn was instead spotted ‘liking’ tweets criticising ITV dedicating a whole episode of Lorraine to Phillip.

“This #lorraine show is bizarre.. why not celebrate 40 years on #thismorning instead of another show?” one of the tweets ‘liked’ by Eamonn said.

Phillip is yet to respond to any of the comments made about him by Eamonn.

ED! has contacted reps for Phillip, Ruth, and Eamonn for comment.

