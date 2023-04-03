The brother of Phillip Schofield has been found guilty today of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Timothy Schofield was standing trial as he faced 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

This Morning presenter Phillip told the court in a written statement last week that his brother had reportedly told him about his ‘sexual acts with a teenager’.

Brother of Phillip Schofield found guilty

Timothy, 54, has admitted to watching pornography and masturbating with the schoolboy.

However, he claimed the boy was aged over 16 at the time. He denied performing sexual acts on the teenager.

Timothy pleaded not guilty, but a jury at Exeter Crown Court found him guilty of all counts.

He was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

He’ll be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on May 19.

Phillip has released a statement on Instagram, writing: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

Phillip issued a statement today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.

“As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Last week, the court heard that Timothy allegedly had an “obsessive sexual interest” in the teenager.

The alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019.

Timothy, who has worked as a police IT technician, was accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

He was also alleged to have performed sex acts in front of the victim.

Phillip’s brother Timothy has been found guilty (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield told court moment his brother ‘told him about abuse’

Last week, it was also revealed that Timothy had confided in Phillip over what he had done.

Phillip reportedly relayed to the court the moment his brother told him about the alleged sexual acts with the schoolboy.

Phillip’s words came in a written statement. Phillip explained that his brother had phoned him in an “agitated and upset” state. Phillip had then invited him round to his London home.

The This Morning star then went on to claim that he and his brother spent hours talking and eating a meal together.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say’,” Phillip then said.

Phillip detailed the moment his brother told him of the alleged abuse (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s statement

The star’s statement then continued, saying: “I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated). “I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’. He said it was last year and we were alone together.”

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again,” he then said.

I told him it should never happen again.

Phillip then alleged that Timothy had started to tell him about the teenager’s body, to which Phillip shouted at him to “stop”. “I said, ‘I don’t want you to tell me anymore’. I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened it must never happen again’,” he said.

