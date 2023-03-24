Alison Hammond announces huge This Morning presenting shake-up

Alison Hammond has announced a huge This Morning shake-up – revealing she will be replacing a fan favourite star next week.

The 48-year-old telly legend was back on TV screens for Friday’s episode (March 24) of the hit ITV show.

But near the end of the programme, Alison revealed she will be back hosting the show on Monday – replacing a fellow ITV star.

Alison and Dermot were back hosting the show (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

On Friday, appearing alongside pal Dermot O’Leary, Alison was back in action to host the ITV’s shows final instalment of the week.

And it was jam-packed show that saw the pair joined by pop star and Brit winner Lewis Capaldi as well as the cast from the iconic Aussie soap Neighbours.

But before signing off, Alison gave a taste of what is coming to the show next week.

“On Monday morning’s ITV This Morning, Shirley Ballas – BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge – will be here, as she reveals why her latest project is more competitive than the show,” Alison said.

She then issued a hosting update to the show’s loyal legion of fans.

The TV legend revealed she will be back on Monday to host (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond issues This Morning presenter update

Alison then added: “And guess what? I am hosting. Monday. Ten o’clock. See you there!”

She then high-fived bestie Dermot as the credits rolled.

However, Alison didn’t reveal who she’d be hosting with.

Usually, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby front This Morning from Monday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot step in for the pair every Friday.

Holly and Phil host This Morning from Monday to Thursday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans react

And it appears the show’s loyal legion of fans are over the moon with Monday’s hosting shake-up.

Taking to Twitter one person gushed: “Woo hoo, see ya Monday Alison.”

Echoing their thoughts, a second viewer penned: “See you Monday then!”

“Phil and Holly on a long break?” mused someone else.

Bake Off announces Alison Hammond as host

Alison is for sure booked and busy at the moment, as she was recently confirmed to be the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

Alison will join Noel Fielding on the Great British Bake Off this year, replacing Matt Lucas in the presenting spot.

Taking to their social media account, the Channel 4 series announced: “BAKING NEWS. We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO.”

