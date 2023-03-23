Alison Hammond makes heartbreaking confession about Bake Off job: ‘I’m devastated’

Alison Hammond has made a heartbreaking confession about bagging her job on The Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old Brummie legend was rumoured to be replacing Matt Lucas on the hit Channel 4 show – before she officially made the announcement herself.

And while the gig is probably Alison’s biggest TV venture to date, the Big Brother alum has said it was a “bittersweet” moment when the news was out.

Alison Hammond has shared the Bake Off job is ‘bittersweet’ (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond shares story behind Bake Off announcement

In a new interview, Alison said she was fine when the story was initially leaked, noting that she had been “sitting on it for three weeks”.

However, the day the news was leaked it was actually her late mum’s birthday.

I’m devastated – it’s bittersweet.

She continued to The Sun: “I was kind of feeling like was it my mum who leaked this story. I’ll do this on my birthday.”

In 2020, Alison’s beloved mum died from liver and lung cancer.

Alison Hammond’s mum died in 2020 (Credit: BAFTA YouTube)

Alison Hammond admits she’s ‘devastated’

She added to the publication that Bake Off was one of her mum’s favourite programmes and revealed how it makes her “really emotional” to think about it.

She added: “Sorry I’m getting emotional as it’s a really big thing and the fact that she doesn’t get to see it.

“I’m devastated – it’s bittersweet.”

Alison tragically lost both of her parents in the space of a few short months during the start of the pandemic.

Her mum Maria died following a battle with liver and lung cancer. And her father, who lived in Jamaica, then died three months later.

Alison is taking over from previous Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas (Credit: CoverImages)

Alison ‘to leave This Morning’?

In other Alison news, an expert has claimed that she is on course for her own weekday show.

PR expert Emma Hull, of Liberty Marketing exclusively told ED! that channels will be “fighting for her” after the series airs.

So much so that she could possibly leave This Morning and even take Lorraine’s weekday slot, one expert has claimed.

Emma also suggested that Alison will “save” Bake Off. The show has fallen victim to bad reviews from fans and critics alike in recent years.

Read more: Alison Hammond in shock love ‘split’ following engagement reports: ‘I’m single now’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.