Alison Hammond was announced as the new Bake Off presenter last week, and now an expert has claimed that Alison is on course for her own weekday show.

Alison will join Noel Fielding on the Great British Bake Off this year, replacing Matt Lucas in the presenting spot.

PR expert Emma Hull, of Liberty Marketing exclusively told ED! that channels will be “fighting for her” after the series airs.

Emma also suggested that Alison will “save” Bake Off, which has fallen victim to bad reviews from fans and critics alike in recent years.

Alison Hammond to take over from Lorraine?

Alison Hammond has been tipped for her own weekday show, meaning she could possibly leave This Morning and even take Lorraine’s weekday slot, one expert has claimed.

Emma told us: “I have said this for a while, but I do think it’s a potential. Similar to Lorraine, who I think has had her time now, I think Alison would benefit from her own prime-time show every weekday.

“She brings light, realism and isn’t your stereotypical-looking presenter as she’s a bit bigger than a size 8.”

Emma added that Alison’s appeal could mean her own daily weekday show is very much on the horizon.

She added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if this goes ahead, as she’s so loved by the public in comparison to Lorraine, who is a bit hit or miss and doesn’t always get the same reception, but Alison seems to be loved by everyone from teenagers to the older generation, so she really does appeal to all.”

Emma also shared that she predicts other shows will be “fighting over her” to present their series next.

Alison will ‘save’ the Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off fans will know the most recent series wasn’t the best received. Fans complained it was the “worst series yet” with rants about the show losing its charm, with confusing challenges and boring episodes.

Two million fewer people tuned into last year’s finale, with GBBO boss Richard McKerrow admitting to The Media Podcast that the recent series “wasn’t our strongest”.

He added: “We’re looking very, very, very hard at making sure it’s as good a series as it can be.”

And Emma suggests that Alison Hammond could be the secret weapon which will “save” Bake Off.

She told us: “I really do think that there is a strong potential for ratings to increase too.

“Presenters are everything, and when Mel and Sue left, who had been doing the show for years, the producers didn’t choose the best replacements.

“Two people with not much presenting experience, and two people who didn’t already have a big backing.”

Her humour, entertainment and her natural ability to present should save the show.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig initially took over from Mel and Sue when GBBO moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

In 2020, Matt Lucas took over from Sandi but decided to exit the show himself last year.

Emma predicted that Alison is just what GBBO needs to get viewers back on board.

She shared: “Alison is already classed as a British icon, so bringing her humour, entertainment and her natural ability to present should save the show. I think it’s the long-awaited refresh that the show needs.”

