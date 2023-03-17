Alison Hammond in shock love ‘split’ following engagement reports: ‘I’m single now’

Alison Hammond has sparked rumours that she has split from her boyfriend, only weeks after reportedly getting engaged.

The TV presenter shocked viewers when she appeared to reveal the news on today’s (March 17) installment of This Morning.

Alison made the revelation when she was discussing ITV’s new Love Island style dating show Romance Retreat with co-presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The upcoming reality show, which has been dubbed a “middle-aged Love Island”, will be hosted by Davina McCall. The show will follow a group of middle-aged single parents looking for love.

As Dermot told viewers that ITV is on the hunt for parents to sign up for the show, he then turned the attention on Alison.

“Hold on a second, there’s a casting call, Alison,” he told the mum-of-one.

“Hey, well I am single!” Alison then shockingly announced, before going on to joke that she might try her chances on the show.

“I’m single,” she added.

Alison Hammond’s ‘engagement’ to Ben Hawkins

The reports of Alison’s breakup come just weeks after suggestions that she had got engaged to partner Ben Hawkins.

This rumour also began on This Morning. The show on February 24 began with the sound of wedding bells and Dermot declaring: “I hear a congratulations are in order, someone is getting married.”

Alison, however, denied claims that she and Ben had proposed to one another, maintaining that it was “fake news”.

“If I was ever to get engaged or get married I would be the first person to tell you! I’d put all over Instagram and TikTok!” she assured fans, despite her alleged father-in-law appearing to confirm the engagement.

This wasn’t the first time Dermot has let the cat out of the bag.

It was thanks to Alison’s co-presenter that her relationship came to light in the first place. Dermot let it slip that Alison was “not available anymore” back in May last year.

Alison announced as Bake Off host

This shocking news that Alison may once again be single comes just after Channel 4 announced her as the new host of The Great British Bake Off.

The news has received mixed reactions from Bake Off fans.

