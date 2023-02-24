This Morning star Alison Hammond pours cold water on ‘engagement’ bombshell

Alison Hammond poured cold water on reports of an engagement on This Morning today (Friday February 24).

It was reported earlier this week the telly star, 48, and landscape gardener Ben Hawkins had “proposed to one another”.

Ben’s father Colin is said to have revealed it would be a “very proud day” for him when they wed.

“I will be Alison’s father-in-law and that’ll be lovely,” Colin is reported to have said.

Colin is also reported to have said: “They are really happy but they haven’t got everything sorted just yet but they are both talking about marriage, that is true.”

However, going by the opening few moments of This Morning today, his wedding hopes may be dashed.

Alison Hammond addresses reports of her engagement on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond on ‘engagement’ news

Friday’s episode began with some pantomiming from Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary over the report.

“What a week it has been for a certain someone close to all our hearts!” Dermot enthused.

He then noted how Alison had been involved in the BAFTAs, which she said was “so much fun”.

They also mentioned how she had also been in Los Angeles filming a This Morning segment for next week.

But then an excited Dermot, to the sound of church bells ringing in the studio, also brought up news of Alison’s ‘engagement’.

Alison, however, called for the skit’s sound effects to end as she said: “I’m not engaged, I’m so sorry.”

‘Cut the music!’ (Credit: ITV.com)

‘You never know’

A crestfallen Dermot kept up the histrionics as he held his brow in mock disappointment.

“I told you, whenever I’m engaged or getting married, I’ll be the first one to tell you,” Alison reassured Dermot as the set piece went on.

Poor Dermot seemed sad (Credit: ITV.com)

She explained any such announcement would be all over her social media accounts.

“There will be a ring,” she stressed.

Whenever I’m engaged or getting married, I’ll be the first one to tell you.

Ultimately, Alison apologised to her presenting partner: “Babes, I’m sorry – it is fake news.”

Dermot took Alison’s words very hard, it seems (Credit: ITV)

But as Dermot protested that he’d already bought several hats for the occasion and anticipated he may walk her down the aisle, Alison responded: “You never know, one day it might happen.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘engaged’ to boyfriend after they ‘both proposed’ as his dad drops bombshell

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.