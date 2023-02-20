Alison Hammond ‘engaged’ to boyfriend after they ‘both proposed’ as his dad drops bombshell

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged to her landscape gardener boyfriend after they BOTH proposed.

The This Morning star, 48, is said to have fallen for Ben Hawkins after employing him nearly two years ago.

Furthermore, MailOnline claims they have been an item for around a year and a half.

And now, according to the tabloid news outlet, the reported couple could be getting wed after Ben’s father revealed they are making plans for the future.

Alison Hammond ‘engaged to boyfriend Ben’

Colin Hawkins, 72, is said to have told MailOnline that Alison and Ben have “proposed to one another”.

He reportedly said: “I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of.”

Colin also described the TV star who could be his future daughter-in-law as ‘the nicest woman ever’.

Speaking at his family home in Redditch, Ben’s father Colin reportedly said: “They are really happy but they haven’t got everything sorted just yet but they are both talking about marriage, that is true.

“What I do know is that when it happens none of us will know about it because it’ll be done in private. That much they have told me.”

‘I love Alison to bits’

Colin went on: “I love Alison to bits. She’s the nicest woman we’ve ever met. I would love to tell you a load of stories and they are all good. But I can’t because she’s asked us to keep things private.”

He also added that he knows they will “get it together and I won’t be there to see it”.

But Colin said it will be a “very proud day for me”, adding: “I will be Alison’s father-in-law and that’ll be lovely.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment.

