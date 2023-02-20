Alison Hammond smiles on This Morning
News

Alison Hammond ‘engaged’ to boyfriend after they ‘both proposed’ as his dad drops bombshell

Sensational news!

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged to her landscape gardener boyfriend after they BOTH proposed.

The This Morning star, 48, is said to have fallen for Ben Hawkins after employing him nearly two years ago.

Furthermore, MailOnline claims they have been an item for around a year and a half.

And now, according to the tabloid news outlet, the reported couple could be getting wed after Ben’s father revealed they are making plans for the future.

Alison Hammond listens on This Morning
This Morning host Alison Hammond is one of TV’s most beloved stars – and she’s reportedly engaged (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Alison Hammond ‘engaged to boyfriend Ben’

Colin Hawkins, 72, is said to have told MailOnline that Alison and Ben have “proposed to one another”.

He reportedly said: “I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of.”

Colin also described the TV star who could be his future daughter-in-law as ‘the nicest woman ever’.

Speaking at his family home in Redditch, Ben’s father Colin reportedly said: “They are really happy but they haven’t got everything sorted just yet but they are both talking about marriage, that is true.

They are both talking about marriage, that is true.

“What I do know is that when it happens none of us will know about it because it’ll be done in private. That much they have told me.”

‘I love Alison to bits’

Colin went on: “I love Alison to bits. She’s the nicest woman we’ve ever met. I would love to tell you a load of stories and they are all good. But I can’t because she’s asked us to keep things private.”

He also added that he knows they will “get it together and I won’t be there to see it”.

Alison Hammond playing with her hair at ITV Palooza
Alison’s future father-in-law has reportedly spoken out (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

But Colin said it will be a “very proud day for me”, adding: “I will be Alison’s father-in-law and that’ll be lovely.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment.

Read more: BAFTAs: Alison Hammond fans dive to her defence as trolls brand her ‘cringe’ and unprofessional

