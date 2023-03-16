Alison Hammond reveals heartbreaking ‘wish’ following devastating loss

Alison Hammond shared a heartbreaking wish on Instagram today (March 16).

The beloved presenter tragically lost both of her parents in the space of a few short months during the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Her mum Maria died following a battle with liver and lung cancer. Her father, who lived in Jamaica, then died three months later.

On Thursday, Alison took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of herself kissing a huge picture of her late mum.

Alison Hammond pays tribute to her mother on Instagram

Alongside the snap, she wrote an emotional wish, which read: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mum. Wish I could hold you again”.

As a result, Alison received an influx of messages from her friends and fans showing their support.

Vanessa Feltz said: “Sending you so much love my darling”.

Alison’s This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary said: “Big love babs. What a legacy she has x”.

Elsewhere, one fan replied saying: “They never leave us, Alison. They guide us spiritually. Look at your life and see how your beautiful mum influenced your success. Sending you love and huge squishy bear hugs.”

While another added: “You do her proud Alison, every day, the joy you bring to us all … wow she will be one very proud Mama, smiling down on you every day.”

At the time of her mum’s passing, Alison shared a series of snaps on Instagram as well as a touching message.

She thanked her mother for “giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that you’re OK and with God in Heaven now”.

“I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum,” added the ITV star.

Meanwhile, Alison recently discussed the rumours that she could be set to host the Big Brother revival on ITV.

