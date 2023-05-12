Phillip Schofield breaks silence with shock Holly Willoughby admission amid claims she’s ‘blindsided’ by his honesty

Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on a rumoured rift with co-star Holly Willoughby with an extraordinary statement.

This Morning star Phillip, 61, said Holly is his “rock” but recently times “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

He also maintained to The Sun that he and his ITV co-host are “the best of friends”.

But according to another tabloid, Holly was ‘blindsided’ by Phillip‘s emotional outpouring. And MailOnline claims sources close to Holly suggest she was not aware her presenting partner was going to speak out.

Phillip Schofield shares statement about Holly Willoughby

Phillip told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

Phillip’s statement also acknowledged Holly has also been unwell with shingles recently.

‘Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were’

It was reported earlier this week that the off-screen relationship between the duo may have “cooled”. Furthermore, there have been claims Holly could stay on as a presenter should Phillip move on.

An unnamed insider alleged: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled.”

Speculation about the pair’s friendship has hit the headlines following a series of controversies over past months, including the ‘Queuegate’ storm.

‘She has been so loyal to him’

Furthermore, MailOnline raises questions over whether Phillip confided in Holly that his brother Timothy was facing trial over sexual offences against a schoolboy.

The website reports Holly’s friends have indicated she was unaware of events until Phillip took leave from This Morning. But Phillip has reportedly suggested this is “categorically untrue”.

An insider is quoted as saying: “Holly had to find out from someone else which must have been awful for her. She has been so loyal to him. It has been upsetting for her, they have been pretty inseparable for 14 years. They have been through so much together, some happy and some really tough. But now their once super-close friendship is no longer.”

MailOnline says a a spokesman for Holly declined to comment when asked if she was kept in the dark over the court case.

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby and This Morning for further comment.

