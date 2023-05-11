Phil and Holly on This Morning
TV

Holly Willoughby ‘makes decision about This Morning future’ amid claims relationship with Phil has ‘cooled’

The pair have fronted the show together for years

By Nancy Brown

Holly Willoughby has reportedly made a decision about her future on This Morning.

The blonde TV favourite currently hosts the show alongside Phillip Schofield. And she has previously said that if Phil decided to leave, she’d be going with him. However, according to new claims, this stance may now have changed.

The speculation comes after queue-gate, where the pair were blasted over their decision to “skip the queue” to see Her Majesty the Queen lying in state, and Phil’s brother’s sex abuse trial. There are now claims that Holly is distancing herself from Phil away from the show.

Phil and Holly on This Morning
Phillip Schofield has presents This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘decides future on This Morning’

Holly and Phil have presented the show together for 14 years, but it’s been claimed their partnership is under strain amid reports their relationship has “cooled”.

Having previously said she’d leave the show with Phil if he decided to go, sources now claim that Holly would “want to stay should he leave”.

Behind the scenes their relationship has cooled.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled,” the insider speculated.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state
Holly and Phil have faced a series of controversies of late (Credit: YouTube)

‘This time it’s different’

There are also claims that staff working on the show don’t see Holly and Phil chatting to each other unless they’re on camera.

They went on to allege: “Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade. Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

YouTube video player

