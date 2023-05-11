Maya Jama sparks reconciliation rumours with ex-boyfriend Stormzy and fans are thrilled

Maya Jama has sparked rumours that she is back on with ex-boyfriend Stormzy, as she is reportedly in regular contact with the rapper.

The Love Island host dated Stormzy from 2015 until 2019, with Stormzy declaring “never loved anyone how I’ve loved her”. The pair sparked reconciliation rumours when they spotted together last year, but Maya’s team shut down the rumours. Insiders have now claimed that they’ve been spending time together at Stormzy’s London home.

Love Island host Maya Jama is reportedly back on with ex Stormzy (Credit: Splash News)

Maya Jama ‘really clicked again’ with ex-boyfriend Stormzy

Maya Jama was previously linked to movie star Leonardo Dicaprio, but she hit out against the rumours calling them “silly” and urging people to “move on”. The insider told The Sun that the presenter did party with Leonardo, but their relationship was never “serious”.

But it appears that Maya may be serious about her reunion with Stormzy. The insider claimed: “The truth is she’s actually back in regular contact with Stormzy and has been heading to his house to meet up away from the spotlight. It sounds as though they’ve really clicked again.”

The connection never went away.

The source claimed the pair aren’t ready to go public again. They alleged: “The connection never went away. They’re both keen to tiptoe around it a bit rather than throw themselves into anything public but they’re enjoying being close again.”

Maya and Stormzy dated for four years (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Maya and Stormzy break up?

Maya and Stormzy began dating in January 2015, with Maya admitting they never felt like a “celebrity couple”. But the pair later split in 2019, Speaking on his documentary series, Stormzy told Louis Theroux: “My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, okay, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you. That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.”

Stormzy denied allegations of infidelity but admitted he had to learn a lot about his behaviour in relationships, describing it as “disrespectful”. In 2020, the rapper said he still “wholeheartedly” loved Maya in a podcast interview, admitting that he wanted to marry her and have children with her.

Maya was previously linked to US basketball player Ben Simmons, with the couple getting engaged just five months into their relationship. But in August 2022, the pair reportedly split up with Maya later admitting she was “really, really single”.

Fans of the couple react

Many fans have welcomed the news, with one fan writing: “It’s meant to be.” Another fan called the pair a “power couple”. A third person said: “I hope this is true!” and a fourth fan added: “This makes me so happy.”

While Maya and Stormzy are yet to confirm if they are back on, it sounds like fans of the couple will definitely be happy to hear the news.

Read more: First Love Island contestant ‘revealed’

Are you a fan of Maya Jama? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.