This Morning viewers fume over Holly Willoughby’s Phillip Schofield announcement

This Morning today saw viewers fuming on social media over Holly Willoughby’s news about Phillip Schofield.

Monday’s (March 27) show began with studio cameras zooming in on regular host Holly who had her hands raised in the air.

Chef Clodagh McKenna could also be spied in the kitchen area. But perched alongside Holly was Alison Hammond, who usually co-hosts the ITV daytime show with Dermot O’Leary.

As it turns out, Alison is filling in for Phil today.

Where is Phillip Schofield? Why is he not on This Morning?

With a very excitable Alison holding out her arm to welcome viewers to the show, Holly began with an announcement.

She confirmed Phillip will not be on screen this week as she clasped the hand of his replacement.

Beaming, Holly said: “Hello! Welcome to your Monday show.

“Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building.”

Both Holly and Alison appeared overjoyed to be sharing each other’s company.

But no further details were offered about why Phillip is absent.

And some viewers watching at home didn’t seem as pleased about the situation as Holly and Alison.

This Morning today

As it turns out, many of those commenting about the presenting change on social media didn’t seem happy with Phillip being away or Alison standing in for him.

“Phil is having the week off as he works so hard #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user sneered, adding a rolling eyes emoji to their words.

Another dissatisfied onlooker posted: “Oh [blank] no, not all week #ThisMorning.”

Someone else sighed: “Please, God. Not more Alison Hammond. #ThisMorning.”

And another sceptic moaned: “Going to be a long week with Alison at the helm #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, it was also pondered: “I want to know why Phil is having a week off, it seems a bit odd #ThisMorning.”

However, not everyone was disappointed with their first This Morning of the week.

Others were very happy to see the much-loved Alison, amid reports over the weekend she has been the victim of an alleged blackmail plot.

One such fan wrote: “Omg!!! I’m loving this duo!! @hollywills and legend @AlisonHammond #ThisMorning.”

