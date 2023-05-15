Phil looking serious on This Morning with Holly
These tweets about Holly and Phil’s performance on This Morning are just as awkward as watching them

The internet had a lot to say!

By Joey Crutchley
| Updated:

All eyes were on Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield on Monday as the two TV stars made their return to This Morning amid rumours of their “fallout.”

And of course, the internet had A LOT to say about their reunion. But let’s rewind – just in case the whole Holly/Phil drama is news to you.

Holly and Phil on This Morning
Holly and Phil were back on TV screens (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield ‘fallout’

Basically, in the past few weeks, the pair have faced major coverage in the news. This is down to their alleged private fallout becoming public knowledge. Apparently, the two are “not as close as they once were” and are hardly speaking away from the This Morning cameras.

Then last week, dad-of-two Phillip released a statement where he appeared to address the reports. He explained that the last few weeks “haven’t been easy” for them.

And although Phillip revealed that Holly was his “rock” in the statement, she was reported to not be too pleased and felt blindsided. Sources claimed that the married mum-of-three wasn’t aware her friend was going to release a statement at all.

The pair reunite on This Morning amid ‘rift’

Fast forward to today (May 15) and it was no surprise that everyone was going to be watching the latest episode of This Morning – to see if they would appear. And they did! (Albeit without mentioning or discussing their reported ‘feud’ that is literally splashed across every front page).

Within minutes of the episode starting, and as Holly and Phil welcomed viewers at home, the nation rushed to Twitter. And as expected – they did not hold back….

Someone wrote: “And the BAFTA for best acting performances goes to… Phil and Holly.”

Another mocked: “Now pretend that you’re still BFFs.”

Someone else cringed: “You can cut the tension between them with a knife today!”

Another shared a GIF of two puppets arguing, and wrote: “Holly and Phil off camera…”

Another said: “Well done Phil and Holly,” alongside a gif of a man using a very long arm to stroke a woman’s hair.

Another said: “Phil seems reluctant to speak over Holly today! Which makes a bloody change.”

“Holly and Phil when This Morning cuts to the ad breaks,” someone else tweeted, alongside a gif of Nicki Minaj making a fake smile.

Another added: “Well This Morning that was the most awkward show I’ve ever watched. She could barely look at Phillip and couldn’t look anymore uncomfortable if she tried. But well done to both for keeping up the act.”

Another said: “MORE STIFF DANCING AND STANDING FROM HOLLY AND PHILLIP LOOKS LIKE A ROBOT… This is so awkward at this point, it’s like a dog in pain begging to be put out of its misery…”

Another person cringed: “Are they bringing back social distancing? A bit of a gap between there.”

Others supported Holly and Phil over the reports. One said: “I just wish the media would leave them alone and stop the gossips.”

Another added: “Ah guys leave Phil and Holly alone they are great presenters, I love both hope ITV keep them.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘revealing her discomfort’ with gesture on ‘awkward’ This Morning return with Phil

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

