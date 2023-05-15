Holly Willoughby ‘revealing her discomfort’ with gesture on ‘awkward’ This Morning return with Phil

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield came face to face on Monday’s episode of This Morning following their rumoured ‘rift’.

42-year-old Holly and 61-year-old Phil have hit the headlines in the past week. The pair’s friendship has allegedly ‘cooled’ in recent weeks and they barely speak off air, reports claim.

And all eyes were on the famous duo when they made their return to the famous ITV studios on Monday to front the latest instalment. But apparently, Holly was soon “revealing her discomfort” at being back on the show.

Phil and Holly were back on TV screens (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil back to This Morning amid ‘rift’

Holly and Phil, who have fronted This Morning for 14 years, were once the best of pals but are now said to be at loggerheads. The rumours come amid reports claiming that Phillip kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s sex abuse trial.

There’s not much eye contact between the two of them.

And despite speculation about whether they would be back to front the ITV show on Monday, the pair were ready and waiting to welcome viewers at home. But according to a body language expert, it appears Holly might not have brushed her ‘rift’ with Phil under the rug just yet.

Holly ‘revealing discomfort’ on This Morning

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Adrianne Carter claimed: “There’s not much eye contact between the two of them.” The expert added: “Holly seems less awkward, however she is revealing her discomfort with her body language. Hand wringing and not as bubbly as normal, but she is very professional.”

As for Phil, Adrianne noted: “Phillip seems more awkward and showing lots of tight lips and polite smiles…”

The pair are apparently embroiled in a ‘rift’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield hires lawyers?

It comes after it was reported that Phil has hired lawyers and a PR man as he looks to ‘tough out’ his alleged This Morning feud. One source claims that Phillip believes he can weather the current storm. However, they alleged that if ITV were to get rid of one of the presenters, it would be Phillip.

“But to be honest, it’s out of his hands. If the viewers don’t believe in him and Holly, something’s got to give – and that will most likely be Phil. It’s a massive week for them both,” they told the Mirror. ED! contacted reps for Phil on this story.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘wants Phillip Schofield gone from This Morning’ as she ‘wants decision made on their futures’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.