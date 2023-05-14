Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
TV

Holly Willoughby ‘wants Phillip Schofield gone from This Morning’ as she ‘wants decision made on their futures’

The pair's friendship has reportedly become strained

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby reportedly ‘wants Phillip Schofield gone’ from This Morning amid claims their friendship has broken down.

The pair’s friendship has apparently become strained in recent months and there’s claims they no longer speak off camera. The pair have hosted This Morning together since 2009.

Holly and Phil faced backlash last September after being accused of ‘skipping’ the line for the Queen’s lying-in-state. According to sources, the pair’s issues have been quietly rumbling on for some time and Holly has distanced herself from Phil off camera.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Phil and Holly’s relationship is reportedly strained off camera (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘feud’

Meanwhile, Phil’s absence from This Morning following his brother’s sexual abuse court case apparently added to the strain. His brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted of child sex offences in April.

That is what is behind Holly asking her team to reach out to ITV – she is trying to move things forward.

Recent reports claimed that “things have been difficult” for Holly and Phil and they are “not as close as they once were”. Phil even recently spoke out and confirmed things haven’t been easy for them lately.

Now, according to a new report, Holly is considering her future on This Morning. Reports also claimed that the pair have turned their backs on ‘peace talks’. A source told The Sun: “Holly just wants Phil gone.”

However, an ITV Spokesperson said: “This is categorically untrue.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield smiling at ITV Palooza
Phil recently gushed over his friendship with Holly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, another insider claimed to the Mirror that Holly is “trying to move things forward” on the daytime show. The source said: “Holly was considering her position on the show earlier this year, as she couldn’t see Phil being ousted. But that is now a real possibility and she wants to see a decision made on both of their futures quickly.

Phillip’s statement on Holly

It comes after Phil issued a statement about his friendship with Holly. He told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly is reportedly “trying to move things forward” (Credit: ITV)

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘would be thrilled to work more’ with This Morning star

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly, Phillip and This Morning on this story.

