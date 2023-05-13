Holly Willoughby ‘would be thrilled to work more’ with a friend and fellow This Morning star, a report claims.

The tabloid report comes amid speculation Holly, 42, is considering her future alongside Phillip Schofield. The pairing have hosted the ITV daytime series together for 14 years.

However, on Friday (May 12) evening, The Sun went even further than other claims and suggested another show regular is being eyed up for a role on the sofa with Hols.

Could Holly Willoughby be paired up with another presenter? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby news concerning This Morning

That’s because the news outlet reckons Dermot O’Leary could be a contender to take over the reins from Phil, if the veteran star moves on.

The Sun claims Phillip’s contract is up for renewal in December. However, it is also claimed Dermot could be “the ideal replacement” if Phillip’s circumstances change.

Furthermore, anonymous insiders from This Morning are quoted as some people on the show believe it is ‘time for a shake up’.

And they suggest that Dermot has proved a hit on Fridays with viewers and the show’s other stars.

Dermot O’Leary currently presents on Fridays alongside Alison Hammond (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Close relationship with Holly’

The unnamed source is reported to have said: “It is still a long way off and anything could happen but there is no hiding Dermot’s popularity – or his close relationship with Holly.”

They continued: “He is a good friend to Holly so naturally she would be thrilled if they were able to work together more often.

“They had a great time on the sofa together before. He would be the perfect fit should a shake up happen in the future.”

Show ‘shake up’ on the way?

Dermot, also tipped as a potential frontrunner by the bookies, was an usher at Holly’s wedding in 2007. He also recently sent her a care package as she recovered from shingles.

The Sun also reports TV insiders have mulled over a rotation of co-hosts, which might include Alison, Josie Gibson, Vernon Kay and Rylan Clark.

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary and Phillip Schofield for comment on The Sun’s claims.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

