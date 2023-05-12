This Morning star Dermot O’Leary handed huge boost amid Holly and Phil feud rumours

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary has been handed a huge boost amid feud rumours between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Reports have emerged recently that Holly and Phillip’s relationship off-screen has “cooled”.

Reports have emerged this week claiming that Holly and Phillip’s relationship off-screen has cooled.

The presenting duo received widespread backlash last year for apparently “skipping” the queue to see the Queen lying in state. Then, last month, Phillip’s brother stood trial for sexually abusing a teenage boy. Phillip reportedly kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s trial.

“Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes, their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off-camera but that has dwindled,” they then added.

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary handed huge boost

Amid rumours that Holly and Phillip’s relationship has taken a hit, Dermot O’Leary has been handed a huge boost. Dermot, of course, hosts the show on Fridays alongside Alison Hammond. However, bookies have now tipped him to take over the show on a more permanent basis.

In odds exclusively revealed to ED!, BettingSites.co.uk have revealed that Dermot is the current frontrunner to replace Phillip on the show.

The bookies currently have the 49-year-old at 4/5 to be the next This Morning host. Could we be seeing Dermot on our screens more often? It certainly could happen!

William Hill, meanwhile, has Dermot at 5/2. He is their joint-favourite to take over the show along with Vernon Kay.

“If Schofield were to depart the show, we make Dermot O’Leary the joint 5/2 favourite to assume the role, having already had experience with presenting the Friday edition alongside Allison Hammond,” they said.

Phillip Schofield breaks his silence

In other This Morning-related news, Phillip has broken his silence following rumours of a rift between himself and Holly.

In an extraordinary statement, Phillip claimed that Holly is his “rock” and his “best friend”. His words come following reports that their friendship has “cooled”.

“As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone,” he told The Sun.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal,” he then said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

