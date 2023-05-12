Holly Willoughby fears there’s ‘no way back’ for Phillip Schofield friendship

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby reportedly fears there’s ‘no way back’ with co-host Phillip Schofield, a report claims.

According to MailOnline, Holly is considering her future alongside Phillip after 14 years hosting the ITV daytime series.

The outlet claims the 42-year-old presenter is taking advice from those close to her on the next stages of her career.

Holly Willoughby news

It follows claims from the tabloid website that Holly was reportedly ‘deeply upset’ Phillip didn’t tell her about his brother’s sex assault trial.

MailOnline has raised questions whether Holly was confided in – and friends of hers have indicated she was unaware of events before Phillip went leave from This Morning. Phillip, however, has reportedly suggested this is “categorically untrue”.

Furthermore, Holly is also said to have been surprised by Phillip’s emotional outpouring in which he told The Sun Holly is his “rock”, as well as admitting times recently “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

However, friends of Holly’s have apparently slammed the statement to MailOnline as a “betrayal”. The site also reports Holly’s loved ones are urging her to “ditch” Phil.

‘What a betrayal’

One pal reportedly told MailOnline: “The statement came out of nowhere for Holly and it was upsetting. What a betrayal. It feels like Phillip is looking after himself here, with no regard for her.

“Holly has kept a dignified silence out of respect. Now she is seriously thinking about what to do next. Can she move forward with Phillip? Probably not. That’s certainly what those who care for her are saying.”

Can she move forward with Phillip? Probably not.

The unnamed insider apparently alleged: “How can he say she’s his ‘rock’ and then put that statement out?”

ED! has approached a representative for Holly Willoughby for comment.

What did Phillip Schofield say about Holly Willoughby?

Friday’s headlines came about after Phillip broke his silence after reports earlier this week claimed his off-screen relationship with his co-host may have “cooled”.

The 61-year-old opened up to The Sun: “We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

The statement also acknowledged Holly has been unwell with shingles recently.

