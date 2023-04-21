Holly Willoughby smiling in This Morning promo pic
Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning confirmed after exit fears as she issues health update

She's on the mend!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Holly Willoughby will make her return to This Morning next week after fears she was exiting the show.

The star has been absent from the show for some time, however she recently revealed that she’s feeling much better after a bout of the shingles. Taking to her Instagram page, Holly thanked her fellow This Morning star Dermot O’Leary for sending her chicken soup and a sandwich.

Sharing a photo of her soup and a Reuben’s sandwich, Holly wrote: “Thank you @dermotoleary for the sweetest delivery of chicken soup and salt beef… just what I needed. Feeling so much better. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Holly Willoughby on Instagram
Holly Willoughby revealed that Dermot O’Leary had sent her soup and a sandwich (Credit: Instagram)

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return

Meanwhile, at the end of Friday’s show (April 21), Alison Hammond confirmed Holly’s return. She said: “On Monday’s show, Holly is coming back so don’t worry. She’s going to be here on Monday.”

Holly will make her return next Monday (April 24).

On Monday (April 17), Phillip Schofield returned to his This Morning duties with Rochelle Humes. Phillip took some time off from the show for Easter. He also took the week before off, while his brother faced trial for alleged sexual offences.

Holly is coming back so don’t worry. She’s going to be here on Monday.

However, Phillip’s return led to fans speculating whether Holly’s continued absence meant she’d she quitting the show.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had both been absent for some time (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction to Holly’s absence

Taking to social media, one person said: “Call me cynical but I think we have seen the last of the Phil and Holly duo. #thismorning.” A second wrote: “I don’t think it’ll be ‘Phil and Holly’ on This Morning much longer.”

Another added: “Oh look, Phil’s back, no Holly though.”

On Sunday (April 16), Holly revealed that she had been struck down with shingles. She wrote: “Hi… Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles… I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge Love, Holly xxx.”

Read more: ‘Cracks starting to show’ with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s dynamic on This Morning as ITV ‘risk losing viewers’

