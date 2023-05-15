Phillip Schofield ‘brings in lawyers and top PR man’ amid Holly ‘fallout’ claims as he ‘takes situation seriously’

This Morning star Phillip Schofield is reportedly bringing in lawyers as he plans to “tough it out” amid his fallout with Holly Willoughby.

The news comes amid reports that Holly and Phillip’s friendship off screen has “cooled”.

Phillip and Holly have fallen out, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Tension between This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby?

Reports have emerged recently claiming that Holly and Phillip’s friendship has taken a hit. The rumours come amid reports claiming that Phillip kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s sex abuse trial.

“Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were,” a source recently alleged to The Sun.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes, their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off-camera but that has dwindled,” they then added.

Phillip has reportedly hired lawyers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield hires lawyers?

Now, it has been reported that the 61-year-old has hired lawyers and a PR man as he looks to tough out his This Morning feud.

One source claims that Phillip believes he can weather the current storm. However, they alleged that if ITV were to get rid of one of the presenters, it would be Phillip.

“But to be honest, it’s out of his hands. If the viewers don’t believe in him and Holly, something’s got to give – and that will most likely be Phil. It’s a massive week for them both,” they told The Mirror.

Last night (Sunday, May 14), the Daily Mail revealed that Phillip had consulted lawyers over the situation. He has also reportedly hired Gordon Smart, an occasional Good Morning Britain host, to manage the crisis and ensure favourable press coverage.

Sources then claimed this is a “clear sign” that he is taking the situation “very seriously”. It also shows he is “keen to come out of the situation quickly”.

ED! has contacted Phillip’s reps for comment.

Will Holly and Phillip be replaced on Dancing On Ice? ( Credit: ITV)

Phil to be replaced on Dancing On Ice?

Amid the rumours of their fallout, it has now been reported that Phillip could be replaced on Dancing On Ice too.

The Sun claims that Stephen Mulhern is being lined up to replace Phillip on the show.

“Stephen is a perfect fit and gets on brilliantly with Holly,” the source said. “He’s long been regarded as the right man to take over and was sounded out by executives at the end of last year. He told friends he’d jump at the chance,” they then added.

Stephen co-hosted the show alongside Holly in January 2022 when Phillip was isolating with Covid-19.

Read more: OPINION: It’s time for Phil and Holly to finally leave This Morning – and Josie and Craig are the only people for the job!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.