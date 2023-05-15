OPINION: It’s time for Phil and Holly to finally leave This Morning – and Josie and Craig are the only people for the job!

It’s time for Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield to leave This Morning and I know the perfect duo for the job.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have seen that Holly and Phil have been at the centre of headlines in recent days due to claims their friendship has ‘cooled’. The pair have hosted the daytime show together since 2009.

Of course, we don’t know if the reports are true but is it looking like their time as daytime legends is coming to an end? Well, I think it’s about time. And I think there’s two stars of the show which deserve that top spot as main presenters.

Craig and Josie need to take over This Morning as main presenters… please! (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil on This Morning

I was a big fan of Holly and Phil on This Morning. I loved their chemistry, friendship and banter on the daytime sofa. But in recent months, my opinion has massively changed. The lying-in-state scandal, when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the late Queen’s coffin, made me see them in a different light.

Josie & Craig are so refreshing. Let’s make them a permanent fixture.

Although they didn’t exactly skip the queue, they still didn’t queue for hours and hours like many celebrities did. And I do believe the atmosphere on This Morning has changed since. They just seem out of touch with viewers nowadays and it’s clearly being picked up on by fans of the show.

I think Phil and Holly have had their day (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter after the lying-in-state scandal: “New presenters please. Holly and Phil are so out of touch.” Another added at the time: “Holly and Phil have been losing popularity for a long time. Entitled and out of touch.”

So what’s next? I think it’s time to bring in a new and fresh presenting duo – and I know the perfect pair for the job. Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle deserve the coveted role. Why, you may ask? Well, there’s a few reasons I believe the pair would be the perfect choices.

I’ve always loved Josie (fellow Bristolian right here!) and found her highly entertaining. And when she joined forces with Craig, it felt like a match made in heaven. I think their friendship and chemistry really shines through on screen.

I think Craig and Josie have what it takes to host the daytime show full time (Credit: ITV)

They also have great banter and their bond seems genuine. It doesn’t come across as forced or fake. Josie and Craig can provide both light-hearted content on the show, but also know when to be serious. They provide the perfect combination. Also, I think sometimes shows just need a shake-up to freshen things up!

Viewers agree with me too it seems. One person said during Josie and Craig’s last stint: “Have avoided #ThisMorning recently but could be tempted back if Craig and Josie were permanent presenters.”

Another wrote: “Josie & Craig are so refreshing. Let’s make them a permanent fixture.”

I think Holly and Phil have had their day and it’s time for This Morning to listen to the viewers and bring in a new, fresh presenting team.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

