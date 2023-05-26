The Chase star Bradley Walsh has been tipped to land a huge role in Britain’s Got Talent, it has been revealed.

Ahead of the live semi-finals, Brits have had their say on some of their BGT favourites – as well as who they’d like to see on the show…

The Chase star Bradley Walsh tipped for Britain’s Got Talent role

The live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 next week, Brits have had their say on who their favourite BGT acts of all time have been. They’ve also shared their thoughts on who they’d like to see join the show in the future.

Betting company Betfair Casino recently hosted a survey asking Brits who theyd like to see one day join the judging panel. And, coming in at top spot with 20% of the vote is Bradley!

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay comes in at a very close second with 19%, whilst controversial TV star Jeremy Clarkson is third with 17%.

Danny Dyer is fourth, Gino D’Acampo is fifth, and Alan Carr is sixth. Meanwhile, the likes of Rylan Clark, Stacey Solomon, Holly Willoughby, and Alison Hammond make up the rest of the top ten.

Who is the most popular BGT judge?

Meanwhile, ex-judge David Walliams has been named as the nation’s favourite BGT judge of all time. The comedian came out on top in the survey with 21% of the vote.

However, it’s bad news for his replacement Bruno Tonioli. The former Strictly star is seventh on the list with just 8% of the vote.

The survey also asked the nation who their favourite BGT act of all time is. Despite having appeared on the show 14 years ago, Susan Boyle came out on top here. She was top of the poll with 24%.

Diversity – the act that beat Susan in 2009 – were second on the list with 23% of the vote.

Barney and Bradley have a new gig (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Bradley Walsh set for new gig

However, Bradley may not have time to judge on BGT at the moment. The 62-year-old signed up for a new gig earlier this month, along with his son, Barney Walsh.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Bradley and Barney would be the new hosts of the Gladiators reboot for the BBC.

“Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best…ARE YOU READY?!” Brad said in a statement.

Barney then said that being asked to host the show is an “honour”.

