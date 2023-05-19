The Chase viewers and host Bradley Walsh have been left shocked after a contestant managed a first for the show with a “pass” answer.

Bradley Walsh called the contestant a “jammy so and so” as the contestant managed to do something which has never been done in the 14-year history of the show.

Bradley Walsh exclaimed ‘it actually happened!’ over the answer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestant’s ‘pass’ happened to be the answer

Fintan, a musician, from Northumberland, shocked Bradley Walsh and viewers of The Chase as he answered “pass” to a question, but pass happened to be the right answer. During one contestant’s cash builder, Bradley asked: “In computer security, what word can before ‘code’, ‘phrase’ and ‘word’.” The contestant, named Fintan, was unsure and told Bradley “pass”.

You jammy so-and-so! You’re absolutely correct.

But the contestant was confused when Bradley replied: “Correct!” before moving on to the new question. After the cash builder, Bradley told the contestant: “It’s happened! It’s actually happened! The word pass is an answer. You jammy so-and-so! You’re absolutely correct.” Fintan managed to build up £5,000 in his cash builder, with a big thanks to his “pass” answer.

Fintan was shocked that he managed to get the correct answer! (Credit: ITV)

‘We’ve waited years for that!’

Viewers of The Chase were ecstatic as pass was finally a correct answer for the first time in the history of the show. One person wrote: “Pass is correct. We’ve waited years for that!” A second person added: “‘Pass’ being the actual answer there is superb question setting by the show.” Another viewer joked: “That was the best answer ever in The Chase history.”

OH… MY… GOD. The day that the word “pass” became the correct answer… has come. #TheChase pic.twitter.com/quogqfeTG1 — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) May 18, 2023

A fourth person also joked: “Pass… literally the best answer ever given in any quiz show ever.” A fifth fan said: “‘Pass’ was an actual answer. Well… that doesn’t happen often!”

Although the team failed to beat the Chaser in the end, Fintan’s answer will surely go down in The Chase’s history.

Read more: Warning for Barney Walsh ahead of Gladiators reboot amid ‘pressure’ of ’new challenge’

So, did you watch the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.