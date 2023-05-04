Warning for Barney Walsh ahead of Gladiators reboot amid ‘pressure’ of ’new challenge’

Barney Walsh has been warned ahead of the Gladiators reboot as the star faces “pressure” amid a “new challenge”.

Barney will host the BBC reboot alongside dad Bradley. The pair have previously filmed travel show Breaking Dad together. The star hasn’t had much other presenting experience, as he has focused on acting.

The pair have a special connection to Gladiators. Donna Walsh, Barney’s mum and Bradley’s wife, was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series. But PR expert Jack Cooper at EdHopkins PR warned that this will be a challenge for Barney, and he will be feeling the pressure.

Barney Walsh is facing a new challenge as the Gladiators reboot host (Credit: ITV)

Barney Walsh facing ‘certain amount of pressure’ with Gladiators reboot

Jack warned that while Barney has a certain amount of presenting experience on Breaking Dad, the Gladiators reboot will be a challenge. He exclusively told ED!: “This will be a completely new challenge and style of presenting for him. There will certainly be an amount of pressure on Barney in particular. The show is so iconic and was much loved by the British public.”

I think that Bradley and Barney are the perfect pair to reboot the show.

Jack added that support from Bradley will help his son. He added: “However with his dad by his side, the quick-witted banter between the two, I do believe the couple will thrive together on presenting the reboot.” He also confirmed that Gladiators has the potential to be a big hit. Jack said: “I think that Bradley and Barney are the perfect pair to reboot the show. With the duo’s past success on ‘Breaking Dad’, it’s obvious to see that the pair bounce off each other and work well together on-screen.”

Barney and Bradley faced some claims of ‘nepotism’ (Credit: Splash News)

BBC ‘criticised’ for Barney nepotism claims

There have been big conversations about nepotism in the entertainment industry lately, and some people accused the BBC of nepotism when the father-and-son duo was announced for the reboot. One person wrote: “Why is the BBC indulging in such utterly blatant nepotism?” Another person complained: “Nepo baby vibes again.”

Jack agreed that the nepotism claims will add to the pressure on Barney. He confirmed: “I can understand where these claims have come from. Bradley definitely would have had a strong influence on his son getting this role, especially when it comes to co-presenting with himself.”

Jack also added that other presenters could have been a great fit for the Gladiators reboot. He said: “I do also believe that there would have been many other great presenters for the reboot, one of them being Vernon Kay. It’s worth noting that while some people may criticise the BBC for nepotism, others may see the inclusion of a father-and-son team as a positive aspect of the show, adding to the sense of family-friendly entertainment.

Jack concluded: “Ultimately, the success of the show will depend on factors such as the quality of the production, the chemistry between the hosts and the level of engagement of the audience.”

