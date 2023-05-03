Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been announced as the hosts of BBC’s Gladiators when it returns.

The father and son duo are no strangers to presenting and working on TV together, having hosted their own ITV travel series Breaking Dad. Rumours suggested they would host the revamped version of Gladiators.

Bradley admitted he “can’t believe” that he’s been asked to be “part of this iconic show”. And Barney was just as excited!

Bradley and Barney Walsh to host Gladiators

The Chase host said in a statement: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best…ARE YOU READY?!”

Meanwhile, Barney added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS.”

What is Gladiators?

Gladiators will be a new 11-part series and will see a new generation of superhuman Gladiators compete against a brave set of contenders. It will be the ultimate test of speed and strength.

Saturday night family entertainment at its best… ARE YOU READY?!

They will take part in a new set of games alongside classic challenges including Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

ITV says it will announce more details in due course.

However, 90s show Gladiators has already been a big part of Bradley and Barney’s family. Bradley’s wife Donna was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series!

Meanwhile, Bradley and Barney regularly visited the set.

