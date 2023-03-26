Future of Breaking Dad ‘revealed’ as Barney Walsh lands ‘exciting new role’

Barney Walsh is set for a big role in Casualty as he joins as new nurse Cameron, but will he still have time for Breaking Dad?

Barney stars in the popular travel series with his dad Bradley Walsh as the pair travel across the world and take on new challenges.

In the most recent series, the pair set out across South America. However, fans might be wondering if they’ll continue the show after news of Barney’s new TV role.

PR Expert Jack Cooper from EdHopkinsPR exclusively told ED! what he thinks we can expect about the future of Breaking Dad.

Barney Walsh on Casualty: ITV will ‘be keen’ to continue Breaking Dad

Breaking Dad has already aired five successful series. A sixth series of the show hasn’t been confirmed, but Jack thinks it’s likely that the show will continue.

He claimed to ED!: “ITV will definitely be keen for Barney to continue Breaking Dad as this has been a hit in the past with five seasons of the show.

“Bradley has already managed the crossover with ITV and BBC with massive success on both platforms.”

Bradley has previously starred in BBC’s Doctor Who and also hosts Blankety Blank on the channel.

They will work together to make sure Barney’s new work schedule doesn’t interfere with Breaking Dad.

Jack is confident that Barney and Bradley will do their best to continue Breaking Dad.

He also added: “Due to this, I believe the same result can be easily achieved with Barney and that both platforms will remain satisfied by the viewing figures the pair both bring with them.

“They will work together to make sure Barney’s new work schedule doesn’t interfere with Breaking Dad.”

Barney Walsh branded ‘one to watch’ with new role

Jack also named Barney as “one to watch” with his new role on Casualty.

He added: “I think this is a great career move for Barney. He has always been up and coming and I think it was only a matter of time until he got his break from being on TV alongside his dad.”

Jack also predicted that fans might be seeing a lot more acting roles from Barney.

He said: “It’s exciting times ahead for Barney and he is for sure going to be one to watch out for.

“I’m sure he has the full support of all his fans. They are going to wish him all the best in his new role.”

Jack also added that he thinks the father and son pair made the “correct decision” in putting The Larkins behind them.

He continued: “The Larkins was received with mixed reviews by the public. I think they have made the correct decision to put The Larkins behind them and move onto their next TV projects.”

