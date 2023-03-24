Barney Walsh branded ‘one to watch’ after ‘mutual decision to cancel ITV show’

Barney Walsh has been named as ‘one to watch’ after landing his new starring role on Casualty as new nurse Cameron.

Fans will watch Barney head down the halls of Holby this April, as he stars as ‘accident-prone’ nurse Cameron.

The starring role follows the cancellation of one of his primetime ITV shows with dad Bradley.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Jack Cooper, a PR Expert from EdHopkinsPR, explained what Barney’s new career move means for the star.

Barney Walsh will join Casualty as nurse Cameron (Credit: BBC/Alistair Heap)

Barney Walsh ‘one to watch’ as he joins Casualty

Some of Barney’s previous acting roles include a role on The Larkins and a guest star role in Death in Paradise.

But Barney’s role in Casualty will mark his first major TV role. PR expert Jack thinks it will mark a big moment in Barney’s career.

Jack said: “I think this is a great career move for Barney. He has always been up and coming and I think it was only a matter of time until he got his break from being on TV alongside his dad.”

It’s exciting times ahead for Barney and he is for sure going to be one to watch out for!

Jack added that this role will allow Barney to remove himself for his ‘reality’ TV role.

He continued: “This could absolutely boost his career in the acting world to get his name out there as an individual and get his chance to demonstrate his acting skills rather than his ‘reality’ character he is currently known for.

“It’s exciting times ahead for Barney and he is for sure going to be one to watch out for!”

He added: “I’m sure he has the full support of all his fans. They are going to wish him all the best in his new role.”

Barney and Bradley likely made a ‘mutual decision’ to leave The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Barney and Bradley made ‘correct decision’ to put The Larkins ‘behind them’

The Larkins was reportedly axed by ITV earlier this year. Bradley Walsh explained that other commitments meant there wasn’t time to film the show this year.

Jack explained that Bradley and his son Barney likely made the mutual decision to put The Larkins behind them.

He said: “The Larkins was received with mixed reviews by the public.

“Due to both of their busy schedules and commitments, the decision to cancel the show was most likely a mutual decision by all involved.”

Jack also added that it was likely the correct decision for Bradley and Barney.

He explained: “I think they have made the correct decision to put The Larkins behind them and move onto their next TV projects.”

Read more: Barney Walsh lands huge part in Casualty

So, are you excited about Barney’s new role? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.