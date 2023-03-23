Barney Walsh is set to join Casualty in a huge new role in scenes airing from April 2023.

The son of Bradley Walsh, best known for starring alongside his father in hit ITV series Breaking Dad, has had small parts in various dramas recently. But this is his first major TV role.

He’s set to play Cameron, a nurse, joining the Emergency Department at the infamous Holby General. And he isn’t the only new face arriving on the wards! Anna Chell, Sarah Seggari and Eddie-Joe Robinson have also landed new roles.

As well as the new arrivals, old face Ward Sister Donna Jackson, aka Jaye Jacobs of Holby City fame, is arriving in the ED too!

Barney joins the cast of Casualty alongside one familiar face (Credit: BBC)

Barney Walsh joins Casualty

Accident-prone Cam soon finds clumisness and working in the Emergency Department don’t really mix! He’s described as “woefully lacking in self-confidence and a perpetually terrified fish out of water”!

After his arrival at Holby Cameron quickly realises he may not be suited to the role.

Of his new role, Barney said: “It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie.

“It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can’t wait for the viewers to meet nurse Cam as he arrives at Holby and very quickly realises he might have bitten off more than he can chew!”

Barney starred alongside his dad Bradley Walsh in Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Who else is joining Casualty alongside Barney Walsh?

Anna Chell, best-known for The Bay joins as quick-witted and outgoing Jodie. She has big plans for a fresh start at the hospital, but she’s soon back in the orbit of a figure from her past. Can she keep her personal and professional life separate?

Anna Chell explains: “It’s been an absolute buzz so far, the team at Casualty are SO welcoming! Joining with the others has been such a beautiful experience, we have built up a great connection and friendship – filming scenes with those guys is always a laugh!

“Jodie is a JOY to play. She is fun, flirty and is ALWAYS up for a night out. Often pushing her emotions aside with a vodka tonic! Jodie is hard-faced, strong and often lets her brain fall out of her mouth, but despite all this she is great at her job and has quite a shock on her first shift!

“I’m so grateful to be bringing Jodie to life and I’m excited about what’s to come for her!”

Nigel Harman recently joined Casualty too (Credit: BBC)

More new faces

I Hate Suzie actress Sarah Seggari also joins the cast as straight-talking and confident Rida. Rida doesn’t suffer fools and knows exactly what she wants. How long before her walls fall down and she shows her softer side?

Of her new role, Sarah says: “It is an honour to play the first hijab wearing Muslim nurse on Casualty. I cannot wait to show the viewers who Rida is, she is the strength and the mother in the group.

“She has no problem putting people in their place even if it might come across a bit abrasive but will always stay loyal to her friends. At her core she is a carer and wants to help, this is at the forefront every time she has a patient to work with, even if it sometimes isn’t to protocol. She has a fire behind her that I hope you enjoy!”

The final new recruit is Ryan, played by Grantchester actor Eddie-Joe Robinson. Ryan is ambitious and glory-hungry, but set for a wake-up call pretty quickly.

“Joining Casualty has been such a fantastic experience,” Eddie explains. “Straight away I’ve felt like a part of the family, and coming in alongside JJ, Sarah, Anna and Barney has made it all the more special.

“From Ryan you can expect a lot fun and banter with his fellow nurses, which he sometimes takes a bit too far… He’s self-assured to the point of cocky, and when this combines with his ambitious nature it can definitely place him in hot water. Beneath the bravado there’s a softer side to him though, and I like to think he’s often a little misunderstood!”

Holby City fans will recognise Jaye Jacobs (Credit: BBC)

Holby star Jaye Jacobs joins the cast

Fun-loving nurse-turned-ward-sister Donna Jackon is also heading to the ED department after Holby City ended last year.

Actress Jaye Jacobs says: “I am thrilled to be joining such a legendary show.”

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One. Barney’s first scenes will air in April 2023.

