Eamonn Holmes hits back as he’s accused of ‘jumping on’ Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’

Eamonn Holmes has hit back after being accused of “jumping on” the Phillip Schofield “witch hunt” as the fall-out from the current controversy at This Morning continues.

Earlier this week, Eamonn called Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby “actors” and said it makes “no difference” who presents the show. But one fan accused the GB News anchor of taking part in a “witch hunt” against the pair, and Eamonn has now hit back.

GB News host Eammon Holmes hit out at a fan (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes hits back at fan over Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’ comment

The fan commented on one of Eamonn’s recent Instagram posts, writing: “I am a huge fan of you Eamonn and will continue to be. I just wish you hadn’t jumped in on the Phil and Holly witch hunt. Maybe I don’t know it all, but I hate to see you trading insults.”

GB News presenter Eamonn replied: “I think I have a lot more insight than you Lorraine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

‘This Morning does not depend on who presents it’

The fan was referring to Eamonn’s comments about Holly and Phil’s alleged fall-out. Earlier this week, he claimed on GB News: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

It’s a broken fit between the two of them.

He added: “It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Eamonn previously co-hosted This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford. He accused ITV of being “sly” over his departure at the time and has hit out at the broadcaster since.

Eamonn formerly co-hosted This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn has an ‘unexpected’ chat with Fern Britton

Yesterday (May 16), Eamonn had an “unexpected” chat with Phil’s former co-host Fern Britton, who Schofe also had a rumoured fall-out with. Fern wrote on her Twitter: “Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely. Just had the loveliest catch-up with Eamonn Holmes. I think we have known each other since the 80s when we were babies. Shooting the breeze.”

But many Twitter fans were convinced their chat was about Holly and Phil‘s reported “feud”, especially because of Fern’s rumoured bad blood with Phil. One person joked: “Did you have a nice chat? Bet you’re both cackling over Phillip.” Another person added: “Did you discuss things like karma and how truth always finds a way out? I love deep and meaningful convos like that!”

Phil and Holly have appeared on This Morning as normal this week, after Phil released a statement and admitted “the last few weeks haven’t been easy” for the pair.

Read more: Phillip Schofield branded ‘monster of daytime TV’ by This Morning expert

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.