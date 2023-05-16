Twitter erupts as Fern Britton enjoys ‘unexpected’ chat with Eamonn Holmes amid Phil and Holly drama

Fern Britton got fans talking after she revealed she’d enjoyed an “unexpected” chat with Eamonn Holmes amid the current Phil and Holly drama.

The 65-year-old telly legend co-hosted This Morning alongside Phil for a decade between 1999 and 2009. But rumours of tension between Fern and Phil have been swirling for years. What’s more, in the past week, Phil and Holly have faced major coverage in the news due to their alleged private fallout.

And now Fern has chimed in to reveal she’s had a “catch up” with Eamonn – just hours after he launched a savage swipe at the telly stars.

Fern Britton got tongues wagging after her ‘lovely’ call with Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton ‘takes swipe’ at Phillip Schofield

Following the news of Holly and Phil’s rift, ex This Morning star Eamonn weighed in on the situation. The GB News host, who was “dropped” from This Morning in 2021, claimed Phil and Holly should have won a special award for their “acting”.

Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely.

Then, on Monday night (May 15), former This Morning star Fern had fans convinced she made a veiled dig at the duo too.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely. Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes. I think we have known each other since the 80s when we were babies [crying laughing emoji]. Shooting the breeze [three red love heart emojis].”

Eamonn Holmes recently launched an attack on the This Morning presenters (Credit: GB News)

Fern ‘catches up’ Eamonn amid Phillip and Holly ‘feud’

Given Fern and Phillip’s This Morning history and Eamonn’s savage comments, fans were left convinced that Holly and Phil may have been the topic of their “lovely catch up”.

“Did you have a nice chat? Bet you’re both cackling over Phillip,” one person quipped on Twitter. Another joked: “So nice to have chat about… current affairs.” Echoing their thoughts, a third remarked: “Did you discuss things like karma and how truth always finds a way out? I love deep and meaningful convos like that!”

What’s more, someone else said: “Can’t imagine what you were talking about…” As a fourth penned: “Oh to have eavesdropped on that call! Lots of laughter I bet.”

Neither Fern nor Eamonn have actually revealed what the discussed.

Read more: These tweets about Holly and Phil’s performance on This Morning are just as awkward as watching them

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.