This Morning stars ‘boycotting’ show amid Holly and Phil drama as ITV accused of ‘double standards’

Reportedly won't be appearing on show while Phil's there

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

This Morning stars have threatened to boycott the show amid Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama, a report claims.

According to MailOnline, regulars on the daytime series could choose not to appear as the saga rumbles on. And one furious star, speaking anonymously to the tabloid website, reckons ITV treats other personalities differently to Phil.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield smiling on This Morning
Fans have been watching Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield closely for signs of ‘tension’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning: Holly and Phillip ‘feud’

The unnamed insider reportedly fumed: “It is absolutely disgusting that ITV takes the moral high ground over lots of issues, but then continues to give their major daily presenting slot to Phillip, despite the tonne of complaints that have been made against him.”

They are said to have added: “Lots of us have now told our agents that we will not be appearing on This Morning while he is still there.”

Lots of us have now told our agents that we will not be appearing on This Morning while he is still there.

Furthermore, MailOnline claims to have heard from another ITV celebrity who felt Monday’s (May 15) programme could be the end for Holly and Phil. They are said to have texted: “This farce cannot go on.”

‘It is ridiculous how he’s so protected’

Nonetheless, the presenting pair were back on screens for Tuesday’s (May 16) show. But could a backstage revolt, as claimed by MailOnline, happen? The report also suggests two “A list” show regulars have indicated to producers they will not return while Phillip remains.

Furthermore, an unidentified former co-presenter is said to have said about Phil: “It is ridiculous how he’s so protected. He is not loved by the viewers and adds nothing. People are scared of him. But why does ITV stand by him?”

Eamonn Holmes delights fans as he shares sweet picture of granddaughter and reflects on his family's 'good genes'
Eamonn Holmes has addressed the Holly-Phil ‘rift’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn on Holly and Phil

One ex This Morning regular who has mentioned Phillip and Holly in public is Eamonn Holmes. Yesterday (Monday May 15) he claimed the pair should’ve been recognised at the BAFTAs the night before.

He said: “There should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

Eamonn added: “The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and This Morning for comment about MailOnline’s claims.

Read more: Fears for Phillip Schofield as pals claim he’s ‘a shell of himself’ amid This Morning drama

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

YouTube video player

