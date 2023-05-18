There was a time when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning felt unimaginable. But their grip on the ITV daytime show looks ever looser following ongoing controversy – and now a reported falling out between the once bosom buddies.

As the saying goes, no one is indispensable – here are 10 other presenters who could slip into the This Morning role very nicely.

Who could replace this feuding duo? (Credit: ITV)

Who could replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Each of them is already popular and well-respected in the UK, and they have the experience and charisma to be successful anchoring a big live show.

They are also all known for their ability to connect with viewers, which is essential for a show such as This Morning.

Alison is a fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

She’s known for her bubbly personality and her sense of humour. She has been a regular on This Morning since 2011, and she is a favourite with viewers.

Dermot hosts on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary

He’s hosted a variety of shows, including The X Factor and The Xtra Factor. Dermot‘s winning points are his friendly personality and ability to connect with viewers.

Eamonn and Ruth hosted on-and-off until 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford & Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn are of course a husband and wife team who presented This Morning together from 2006 to 2021. Their obvious chemistry puts viewers at ease and their married couple banter makes everyone laugh.

Could Josie host the show? (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson

The one-time Big Brother winner who has gone on to become a popular presenter on This Morning. Her down-to-earth personality and willingness to talk about her own experiences make her very relatable for This Morning viewers.

The Irish presenter has become a firm favourite with fans (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle

Craig has made viewers feel at home when he’s guest-hosted the show, thanks to his energy, infectious smile and Irish charm.

The singer has presented the show before (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes

The star brings style to the show whenever she appears. She’s busy juggling a busy career and three young kids, something many This Morning viewers can relate to.

The BGT star has hosted the show before (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden

Amanda was of course a one-time stand-in host on This Morning but famously fell out with Phillip Schofield. As a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for many years, she is used to the pressure and chaos of live TV. Her cheeky sense of humour would bring a fun energy to the show.

The star returned to host the show last summer (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark

The star is often described as an over-the-top personality but he’s also extremely funny and quick-witted, obviously intelligent and real – something viewers can connect with.

Would Alan host the show? (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr

Alan is just hilarious (and could get away with murder interviewing guests). Who wouldn’t want to knock back that tonic several days a week?

Of course, there’s no hint from ITV that Holly and Phil will be replaced on This Morning any time soon. But the network could do a lot worse than consider this lot when mapping out the future of the show.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

