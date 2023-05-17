This Morning ‘hemorrhaging’ viewers as Phil and Holly slammed for ignoring crisis

This Morning is reportedly “hemorrhaging” viewers due to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s behaviour.

The presenting duo are failing to address their ongoing feud – and unhappy viewers are switching off in their thousands.

Holly and Phillip are feuding (Credit: ITV)

This Morning stars Holly and Phillip feuding

Over the past week or so, there has been report after report claiming that Phillip and Holly are feuding. The duo – who have presented This Morning together for 14 years now – are reportedly “barely speaking” behind the scenes. The feud is believed to be down to a couple of reasons – notably the allegation that Phillip kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s sex abuse trial.

“Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years, she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay,” a source alleged to The Sun last week. “They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.”

However, neither presenter has addressed the feud on the show since the rumours began.

Holly and Phillip seem to be ignoring the feud (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Holly and Phillip as This Morning viewing figures tank

Now it has been reported that the This Morning viewing figures have taken a hit. This is believed to be thanks to Holly and Phillip not addressing the feud.

Over the past week, the show’s viewing figures have dropped from 894,000 to 762,720. Fans have been taking to Twitter to slam the duo for failing to address the feud too.

“How are they not reading the room yet? If these rumours of a fallout weren’t true, surely they would address it and say they are the best of friends, but they haven’t, which suggests they’ve fallen out, but they ACT like they haven’t, which means they’re fake as [bleep]!” one viewer tweeted.

“This is desperate. So fake – always was but the cracks are showing big-time now. This is going to blow-up on air if they keep going for much longer. Time to go folks,” another said. “Let the fake acting commence,” a third tweeted today.

“Watching the death of #ThisMorning on here and most probably ITV too coz the more you ignore the Schofield issue the bigger it’s getting. Should have just been honest from the start now nobody will believe the story you end up putting out there,” another said.

Could Phil leave? (Credit: ITV)

Stars to boycott show amid drama

In other news, according to one insider, some stars are going to boycott the show until Phillip is gone. According to MailOnline, regulars on the daytime series could choose not to appear as long as the feud continues.

“It is absolutely disgusting that ITV takes the moral high ground over lots of issues, but then continues to give their major daily presenting slot to Phillip, despite the tonne of complaints that have been made against him,” they said.

“Lots of us have now told our agents that we will not be appearing on This Morning while he is still there,” they then added.

Additionally, another ITV celebrity reportedly felt that Monday’s (May 15) programme could be the end for Holly and Phil.

Read more: Timothy Schofield sentencing to deliver fresh blow for embattled brother Phillip?

