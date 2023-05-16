Timothy Schofield sentencing to deliver fresh blow for embattled brother Phillip?

Timothy Schofield, the brother of This Morning host Phillip, will be at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing later this week (Friday May 19). It comes after his child sex abuse trial.

Earlier this year, Timothy Schofield was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy. But with friends of Phil’s raising concerns for the TV star amid a reported feud with Holly Willoughby, how will the timing of the sentencing affect the presenter?

One colleague reportedly said: “He is becoming increasingly withdrawn and almost a shell of himself. He seems down and spends a lot of time in his dressing room. We’re worried about him.”

It’s been a particularly rough couple of weeks for This Morning host Phillip Schofield (Credit: Splash News)

Timothy Schofield sentencing to deliver fresh blow to brother Phillip?

Last week, Phil put out a statement insisting that he and Holly were still “the best of friends”. He also referred to the tough time his family have been through recently, following the trial. In some welcome news for Phil, he isn’t due to be on screen on Friday. But, although he has disowned his brother, the spotlight will once again fall on the This Morning host as a judge hands down the sentence to his brother.

Timothy Schofield was found guilty of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

How long will Timothy Schofield get?

According to the Sentencing Council, all the convictions could land Timothy with jail time. Causing a child to watch sexual activity has a maximum term of 10 years in jail. Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Causing a child to engage in sexual activity also carries a maximum sentence of five years. Sexual activity with a child carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in custody.

Timothy Schofield, brother of Phillip, will be sentenced later this week (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

Fired from his police job

After he was found guilty, Timothy faced a misconduct hearing and was dismissed from his job with Avon and Somerset Police. He had earlier been suspended from duty.

Following his convictions, Assistant Chief Constable Will White said: “Timothy Schofield committed a series of manipulative and exploitative offences against someone in a position of vulnerability. The details and impact of his criminality were distressing to read.

As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.

“The panel is grateful for the courage shown by the victim and all those who provided information and evidence to the investigation team, which resulted in him being brought to justice for these abhorrent crimes. Timothy Schofield’s position as a member of a police organisation makes his responsibility all the greater in terms of his offending behaviour. The harm he’s caused has been serious and extensive.”

He then added: “His criminal conviction undermines the public’s trust and confidence in the police service and its employees.”

Phil disowns his brother

Phillip, meanwhile, issued a statement disowning his brother. Posting on Instagram, he said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.” Phil then disowned his brother. He said: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Timothy Schofield will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (May 19). Phil is not due to appear on This Morning on the day. The Friday show is hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. He has been on screen with Holly this week, though.

ED! has contacted Phil’s reps for comment about his brother’s sentencing.

