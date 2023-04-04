Phillip Schofield’s future at This Morning ‘revealed’ after he disowns his brother

The future of Phillip Schofield on This Morning has been “revealed” after the presenter said he “no longer had a brother”. Earlier this week, Phillip’s brother, Timothy, was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Timothy pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty of 11 counts of sexually abusing a boy aged under 16. He’ll be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on May 19.

Phillip has not appeared on This Morning during the trial, but his future on the ITV show is secure, according to claims made by an insider.

Presenter Phillip Schofield is set to return to This Morning after Easter, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield’s This Morning future

A source at ITV reportedly told the Mail Online that the team at This Morning wanted Phil to feel “supported during the trial”, especially after concern from friends that he might quit TV for good.

Phil is expected to return to This Morning after the Easter holidays in around two weeks’ time. The source added: “Phillip is a much loved member of our team and we wanted to make sure we supported him. We are so happy he will be back where he belongs.”

The star was also reportedly closely supported by his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby. A source said she “will always be there” for her fellow presenter, and wanted to “keep things going” while Phillip took a break from the show.

ED! contacted representatives for This Morning and Phillip Schofield for comment.

Holly Willoughby reportedly offered Phillip support during the trial (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield brother: This Morning star disowns brother

As Phil prepares to return to This Morning following the Easter break, he made a statement on his Instagram Stories yesterday (April 3).

He said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes. I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Timothy is seven years younger than Philip. The court heard they were “not particularly close growing up”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

The court was also told that Timothy went to Phil’s house in September 2021. Timothy admitted he had “time” with the teenager where they watched porn together. The court also heard how “shocked” Phillip replied: “What did you just say?” after his brother shared details of the encounter.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s brother found guilty of ‘sexually abusing a teenage boy for three years’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.