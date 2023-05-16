This Morning regular details ‘atmosphere’ with Holly and Phil following appearance today

This Morning today featured a broadcaster who regularly appears on the ITV daytime series – and he’s opened up about sharing a set with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Amid tabloid claims the hosts’ relationship has “cooled”, Matthew Wright has spoken out and poured cold water on reports. TV personality Matthew appeared in the studio alongside Holly and Phil on Tuesday (May 16) for a debate about the news headlines. And radio presenter Nick Ferrari – another regular This Morning guest – also took part in the item.

Unsurprisingly, however, the headlines dedicated to discussing Holly and Phil did not come up in conversation.

Matthew Wright has tweeted his observation about Holly and Phillip (Credit: ITV.com)

This Morning today

Tweeting this afternoon after he’d been on set, Matthew indicated it is business as usual at This Morning as far as he’s concerned.

“Not sure I believe half of what you read about Holly and Phil,” he wrote.

Adding a smiling emoji and a shrugging emoji to his words, Matthew continued: “Terrific atmosphere on set today as per.”

Not sure I believe half of what you read about Holly and Phil. Terrific atmosphere on set today as per 🥰🤷‍♂️ — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) May 16, 2023

And it seems many of those responding to Matthew’s tweet appeared relieved to read his account.

“I’m reading all the reports with cynicism: they appear to be very good friends,” one person replied. Another tweeted back: “Good, glad to hear someone being positive.”

You can’t fake sincerity.

Meanwhile, someone else claimed: “Agree, you can’t fake sincerity.”

This Morning today also featured Nick Ferrari on the show (Credit: ITV.com)

Matthew’s comments come as MailOnline reports stars who regularly appear on This Morning could choose to ‘boycott’ the series while Phillip remains on the show.

However, fans watching today’s episode might have been hard pressed to recognise such claims. As well as Matthew and Nick, the show also featured Martin Lewis, Phil Vickery and Lisa Snowdon. Gino D’Acampo also popped up in a pre-recorded segment.

Additionally, yesterday’s programme also included regulars Marcus Bean and Nadine Baggott.

Martin Lewis was also on the show (Credit: ITV.com)

Holly and Phil haven’t addressed the ongoing rumours on This Morning. Last week, however, Phil issued a heartfelt statement about his relationship with Holly.

He told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

