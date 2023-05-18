Kim Woodburn has launched another attack on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as the ‘feud’ claims rumble on.

Former I’m A Celebrity and Celeb Big Brother star Kim appeared on GB News on Wednesday night to discuss the ongoing claims surrounding the TV duo. Last week, reports claimed that Holly and Phil’s friendship has ‘cooled’ and that they aren’t as close as they once were.

Kim is no stranger to airing her true feelings towards Phillip, recently branding him ‘obnoxious’ and ‘horrible’, and now she has criticised “two-faced” Holly.

Holly Willoughby has been criticised by Kim Woodburn (Credit: ITV)

Kim Woodburn attacks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Appearing on GB News on Wednesday evening (May 17), Kim claimed of Holly: “She’s a two-faced [bleep] isn’t she. Look, I’ll say it again and I’m sorry to repeat myself, Holly Willoughby is not all sweetness and light my love.

He was very unkind to me. I’m a tough nut, but it hurt.

“For years she’s said, ‘Oh I’ll stick by Phil, I love Phil, we love each other.’ The moment she knows that bullets are being fired at Phil, she’s now saying ‘I’ll work without him, I’ll run the show without him.’ What a two-faced [bleep]!”

Kim then alleged: “And I’ll say what I said the other evening, she’s aided and abetted Phillip for years. She’s sat there and watched Phillip insult people. He was very unkind to me. I’m a tough nut, but it hurt.”

Kim lashed out at “two-faced” Holly (Credit: GB News)

Kim added: “She sits there and she goes, ‘Oh Phillip,” before giggling, seemingly doing an impression of Holly.

She said: “Never, ‘Phillip I don’t agree with you. Phillip I think you’re being harsh.’ She’s paid to have a point of view. They need to go.”

Viewers watching had a mixed reaction over Kim’s comments. One person said on Twitter: “Kim Woodburn though, vile.”

Another wrote: “@Ofcom seriously… Seriously?” However, someone appeared to agree with the star as they added: “Kim is right that Holly could have and should have pulled him up many times.”

Kim accused Holly of ‘aiding and abetting’ Phillip (Credit: ITV)

What has Kim said about Phillip Schofield?

It comes days after Kim lashed out at Phillip. As some This Morning fans will know, Kim and Phil clashed on the daytime programme in 2017. Kim had branded Phil a “big phoney” on the sofa after he called out her controversial behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking on GB News last week, Kim said: “He is an obnoxious, horrible man and I don’t know why he’s still on television. I went on his show and he insulted me. He was rude.”

