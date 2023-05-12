Kim Woodburn brands Phillip Schofield ‘obnoxious’ and ‘horrible’ as she reignites This Morning feud

Kim Woodburn slammed Phillip Schofield last night (Thursday, May 11), branding the star an “obnoxious, horrible man”.

The 81-year-old’s comments came six years on from when she and Phillip clashed during an interview on This Morning…

Phillip Schofield slammed by Kim Woodburn

Recently, reports have emerged that Phillip and Holly Willoughby’s relationship has soured. This has partly been blamed on the fact that Phillip reportedly kept Holly in the dark over his brother’s sex abuse trial. Phillip’s brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Last night, Kim Woodburn made an appearance on GB News to discuss Phillip. During her interview, she branded the 61-year-old an “obnoxious, horrible man”. Kim and Phillip famously clashed back in 2017 on This Morning. During the interview, Phillip had called out Kim’s controversial behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother.

“But I’ll tell you something. I may be 74. DON’T MESS WITH ME. Don’t think you’re going to bully me. I’ve been around too long,” Kim said at the time.

“Are you saying we’re bullying you?” Phillip asked. “You’re giving me the impression that you don’t know what you’re talking about, Phil,” she then replied. At the end of the interview, she then branded Phillip a “phoney”.

Kim Woodburn hits out at Phillip Schofield

Last night, Dan Wootton hosted a debate on GB News over whether Holly would be presenting This Morning without Phillip. Kim was one of the guests on the debate – and she certainly didn’t hold back.

“He is an obnoxious, horrible man and I don’t know why he’s still on television,” Kim fumed. “I went on his show and he insulted me. He was rude.”

She then continued, saying: “He was horrible. He was laughing at me – he was actually sniggering at me.”

Kim then accused Phillip of barring her from going to watch Dancing On Ice recently. “It turned out that Phillip did not want me on the show because he would go among the audience and chat, and if I was on the front row he thought I might say something to him,” she alleged.

“That’s how powerful he is and he should not be on television. He’s a cruel, brutal, little man and he’s full of himself.”

Kim hits out at Holly

Phillip wasn’t the only This Morning star in Kim’s firing line. She also took aim at Holly Willoughby too. She accused the 42-year-old of “aiding” and “abetting” Phillip.

“On the subject of Holly, I’ll be brief. Holly has aided and abetted him all these years. Now she sits on that sofa and knows he comes out with these things that are extremely unkind and nasty and uncalled for,” she said.

“Does she say ‘Excuse me, Phil, I don’t agree with you’? No. She sits there saying ‘Oh Phillip’ and has no point of view. Why is she on the show?” she continued.

“If she’s put on a show – a top show like this – where she’s earning a shed-load of money you should choose someone who has something to say. And Holly seems a sweet, little woman – and that’s it,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Phillip and Holly’s reps for comment.

