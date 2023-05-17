It’s fair to say This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are the names on everyone’s lips at the moment – following their reported feud.

All eyes have been on the king and queen of daytime TV this week after reports of their alleged rift hit the headlines. The duo – who have presented This Morning together for 14 years now – are reportedly “barely speaking” behind the scenes.

And it seems the internet has had ENOUGH of the entire Holly and Phil drama…

The two TV stars are rumoured to be embroiled in a ‘feud’ (Credit: ITV)

Why are This Morning stars Phillip and Holly ‘feuding’?

Holly and Phil’s reported feud is believed to be down to a couple of reasons – notably the allegation that Phillip kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s sex abuse trial.

“Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years, she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay,” a source alleged to The Sun last week. “They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.”

However, as the two continue to generate headline after headline, fans are so over drama. Never ones to stray away from sharing their real thoughts, fans have let it rip on Twitter!

The internet is not too happy with Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

One viewer wondered if the presenters would address the elephant in the room as they speculated on future guest bookings…

Wonder who Phil & Holly’s guest will be #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/nzY2TbDbp2 — POP CULTURE ENTHUSIAST (@northernlawd) May 17, 2023

A second poked fun at claims the pair were painting on fake smiles…

Another joked the alleged feud would be turned into a hot new ITV drama… NGL, we’d watch it!

Press release: coming soon to @ITV and @ITVX the story of Holly Willoughby VS Phillip Schofield staring Sheridan Smith and Hugh Grant. The three part series based on true events and behind the scenes testimonials from #ThisMorning will be available to stream this summer. pic.twitter.com/Nqqfe4SkVU — Joshwa Saint James (@JoshwaStJames) May 17, 2023

Someone else tweeted and admitted: “And I thought that my family were dysfunctional and fractured ….”

Another chimed in with a meme of Ross from Friends fake-laughing at a joke…

Another fan also tweeted to suggest that perhaps the duo were putting on a brave face for the cameras…

Holly and Phil when the cameras go live.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/3Vmq9hYWwj — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) May 17, 2023

Someone else posted a picture of Ant and Dec in their Get Out Of My Ear segment and joked: “Now, Phil and Holly – pretend that you’re still BFFs.”

Another quipped that it was nice to see the pair “getting along again”, with a meme of Miss Piggy whacking Kermit the Frog off set…

its nice seeing holly and phil getting along again #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/YcwiV0Gd7O — The Comedian (@Meh08308824) May 17, 2023

Others, meanwhile, of course harked back to Queue-gate.

I remember exactly when I went off Phillip Schofield. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/U2YB36XHY2 — briansawey (@briansawey) May 17, 2023

