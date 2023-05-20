Holly Willoughby merrily teases new opportunities hours before Schofe is ‘forced off’ This Morning

The showbiz world is reeling from news that Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning but it’s seemingly business as usual for Holly Willoughby.

Earlier today, just hours before ITV released a statement explaining Phillip Schofield and This Morning had parted company, the presenter was sharing posts from her business Wylde Moon.

There is reported tension between Holly and Phil at the minute (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby teases new opportunities

Taking to her lifestyle page, Holly, 42, wrote: “Today we embrace the new moon in Taurus with open arms. She has arrived alongside beautiful Jupiter to boost positive and good fortune.”

The update then suggested taking a change in course in life.

Holly has teased new opportunities (Credit: ITV)

“Indulge in the abundance this lunation brings for it’s time to make your wildest dreams come true. This New Moon comes with abundant opportunities – in particular for a few zodiac signs.”

Having fronted This Morning together since 2009, Holly and Phil were once close friends.

This New Moon comes with abundant opportunities…

The pair were known for their natural chemistry and drunken antics. They even regularly holidayed together.

However, their closeness has cooled in more recent weeks.

Holly and Phil: ‘fallout’ latest

“Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade,” an insider told The Sun.

“Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”

And this time, it was a rough patch one of them would have to fall on their sword for, with Phillip quitting the show he has hosted for two decades.

Reports had been suggesting all week that Holly was keen to stay and replace Phil with best pal Alison Hammond.

Holly is keen for Alison to join her full time (Credit: ITV)

ITV has announced that Holly will indeed stay on at This Morning and it will be co-hosted by members of ‘the family’.

