Phillip Schofield affair with ‘younger man’: All we can tell you about him

The showbiz world was rocked after Phillip Schofield confessed he had an affair with a ‘much younger colleague’.

The This Morning host, who quit the show after two decades last week, released a lengthy statement confirming rumours.

Phillip, 61, added he was now quitting all ITV commitments with immediate effect.

Phillip Schofield: Confesses to affair with male colleague

The colleague in question has not been named by Phillip in order to protect his privacy.

However, Phillip confirmed the colleague was a teenager when they first met, and that they had an ‘on-off’ relationship.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague,” Phillip wrote in a statement.

That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Phillip then clarified the man no longer works at This Morning, but was not sacked or asked to leave due to the relationship.

Phillip continued that he did not speak openly about the relationship in order to protect his former colleague, who is not a public figure. However, Phillip’s recent and ‘unrelated’ departure from This Morning now forced him to speak out.

Phillip apologises for his bad judgement

He apologised for lying and for being unfaithful to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, who he had been married to since 1993.

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it,” Phillip wrote. He also called for the media to respect the privacy of his colleague.

Following the bombshell statement, Phillip was dropped by his management, YMU.

Phillip also stood down from hosting the British Soap Awards and all other ITV commitments.

In response, ITV issued a statement.

“We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield,” it read. “The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

“Philip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.

“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”

