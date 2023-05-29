Video of Phillip Schofield and his younger lover surfaces as he jokes about ‘getting away with it’

Phillip Schofield once joked about “getting away” with things in an old video with his younger lover, it’s been claimed.

The former national treasure has been front and centre of the news these past few days following his scandalous affair confession. According to Phillip, he had an “unwise but not illegal” fling with a younger member of staff who was working at ITV.

And now, an old video of the pair is said to have surfaced – which was filmed while the unnamed man, now in his twenties, was working at ITV.

An old video has surfaced of Phillip with his lover (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield video with lover surfaces

In the clip, seen by the Daily Mail, which was a showreel filmed in 2014, Phillip and his lover are seen joking with one another. At the time, the employee was working as an ITV production assistant.

When discussing Phillip’s long career, the 61-year-old hot quipped how he “can’t find a way out” of presenting This Morning. The clip is then said to cut to his lover quizzing him about what “we’ll both be doing” in three years time. Speaking about working on the show, Phillip replied: “Well, if I’m still getting away with it, I’ll be a happy man.”

‘There you go, watch out’, says Phillip’s lover

The video ended with the young employee and Holly Willoughby sitting on the famous sofa.

He asked Holly what she thought of his presenting skills, to which she replied: “Well that was very good, actually. Tell you what, don’t get too comfy sitting on this sofa – if Phil spots you after that there’ll be trouble.”

The production assistant then joked: “There you go, watch out Schofe.” And Phillip, who was there, then joked back: “Oi, you [bleep]!”

Holly Willoughby also featured in the video (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield affair

It’s fair to say Phillip’s shock news has gone on to cause an uproar in the showbiz world. Eamonn Holmes accused four senior bosses at the network of knowing about their presenter’s antics. And there have been rumours of the ITV show getting the axe. Holly has also declared she is “hurt” over the news.

Earlier this week, more details were reported as to when Phil and his unnamed lover, now in his mid-twenties, struck up a friendship.

Phillip Schofield confesses to fling with younger lover

In Friday’s statement, Phillip said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Phillip Schofield ‘met lover when he was 15’

According to MailOnline, Phillip first met his future colleague while he was giving a talk at a theatre school. He was supposedly called on by his future colleague’s relatives to give the talk.

The schoolboy asked the TV veteran for a job and Phillip reportedly arranged an interview for him. He then later took on a role as an ITV production assistant when he turned 18.

The publication also reported that the affair began after the man started working at ITV. This was when Phillip was in his early fifties. He was married to his wife Stephanie Lowe at the time.

