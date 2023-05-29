Phillip Schofield looking shocked on This Morning
TV

Schofe hits back in shock new statement: ‘Now I no longer work on This Morning I’m free to say this’

Phillip Schofield has spoken out again

By Joey Crutchley
| Updated:

Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on the “toxic” culture at This Morning – just days after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with young employee at the ITV show.

The 61-year old resigned from the broadcaster on Friday (May 26) and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to the fling.

Phillip Schofield with his mouth open on This Morning
Phillip has now released a second shock statement (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ‘toxic’ This Morning claims

In a post on Instagram Story to his 2.9 million followers, Phillip wrote: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.”

The former National treasure added: “But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind and hardworking people.”

Phillip Schofield's Instagram Story
Phillip hit back at ‘those with a grudge’ (Credit: Instagram Story)

This Morning stars call out ‘toxic’ show

It comes after former This Morning doctor Ranj Singh released a lengthy statement. The TV medic, who left the show last year, hit out at the “toxic culture” at the show. He also claimed the “issues” with it “go far beyond him [Phillip]”.

What’s more, Phillip’s former colleague Eamonn Holmes launched a savage attack following the news – noting he had “finally been caught out”.

“He’s not the only guilty party. 4 high members of ITV management knew what sort of man he was,” he fumed on Twitter.

ITV did confirm they investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip and the production assistant on the show in 2020. But the broadcaster said both parties denied it.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are presenting the ITV daytime show today (May 29). While Holly Willoughby is due to return next Monday (5 June).

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s most controversial This Morning moments

