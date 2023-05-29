Phillip Schofield’s most controversial This Morning moments

Phillip Schofield was on This Morning for 21 years – and those two decades weren’t without controversy.

Here are some of Phillip’s most controversial moments during his time on the iconic ITV show…

Kim clashed with Phillip on the show (Credit: ITV)

1. Phillip Schofield clashes with Kim Woodburn

Back in 2017, Kim Woodburn appeared on This Morning to discuss her time on Celebrity Big Brother. However, the interview soon descended into chaos, with Kim clashing with Phillip. The 61-year-old called out Kim’s controversial behaviour on CBB – but Kim wasn’t having any of it.

“But I’ll tell you something. I may be 74. DON’T MESS WITH ME. Don’t think you’re going to bully me. I’ve been around too long,” she said.

“Are you saying we’re bullying you?” Phillip asked. “You’re giving me the impression that you don’t know what you’re talking about, Phil,” she then replied.

Kim ended the interview by branding Phillip a “phoney”. Ouch…

Phillip interrupted Ruth in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

2. Interrupting Ruth Langsford

A moment which has since been cited as a defining moment in Eamonn Holmes’ souring of Phillip was when the This Morning star interrupted his wife, Ruth Langsford live on air.

The incident took place back in 2019 towards the end of an episode of This Morning. Phillip and Holly were speaking to Ruth Langsford via video link about what was to come on Loose Women.

As Ruth was speaking, Phillip said: “Guys, we’re going to have to jump in there and stop you I’m afraid because we’re a bit tight for time at this end. Thank you, Ruth.”

A disgruntled Ruth then muttered: “Well I only had about two more words to say.”

Phillip’s behaviour during Spin to Win came under fire (Credit: ITV)

3. Shouting at Spin to Win contestants

Something that has happened on more than one occasion during Phillip’s time on the show is his treatment of Spin to Win contestants.

The 61-year-old had a habit of shouting and snapping at contestants during the game – which certainly rubbed some viewers up the wrong way.

“Bloody hell @Schofe is so bloody rude!!!! #ThisMorning,” one viewer tweeted on one occasion.

“If Schofield screamed at me like that I’d tell him to Foxtrot Oscar and hang up! Rude git! #ThisMorning, another tweeted.

The controversial moment threw the PM (Credit: ITV)

4. The David Cameron incident

Back in 2012, Phillip was slammed for his behaviour during an interview with David Cameron. During an interview, Phillip began grilling the then-PM about alleged Tory peadophiles.

Phillip then handed the PM a piece of paper. “It took me about three minutes last night to continually find a list of the same names,” Phillip said.

He then asked Mr. Cameron would be speaking to the people on the list.

“Look Phillip, I think this is really important. There is a danger if we are not careful, that this can turn into a sort of witch-hunt, particularly against people who are gay,” Mr. Cameron then said.

“I’m worried about the sort of thing you are doing right now… giving me a list of names you have taken off the internet.”

Kerry on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

5. Phillip Schofield slams Kerry Katona on This Morning

Back in 2008, Kerry Katona appeared on This Morning. However, the interview has now become infamous due to Kerry’s behaviour.

The former Atomic Kitten star was slurring her words on the show. This then led to Phillip accusing her of being drunk during the interview.

“If I’m honest, you don’t seem right, sitting here now,” Phillip told the star. “Your speech is a bit slurred. How are you feeling?”

However, Kerry insisted at the time that the slurred speech was down to her medication. She has claimed this ever since.

Phillip clashed with Noel (Credit: ITV)

6. Phillip Schofield clashes with Noel Edmonds on This Morning

In 2016, Noel Edmonds was on the show to defend his claims that negative thoughts cause cancer.

Noel was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. He blamed the cancer on the stress in his life at the time. He claimed that a £2.3k sound wave machine helped cure him – and took to This Morning to flog it. Phillip wasn’t having any of it.

Eventually, Noel snapped. “Phil, if you are unlucky enough to be seriously ill, I promise I won’t be so callous and I will show you respect, sympathy and compassion.”

He also accused the ITV show of stitching him up.

The Spin to Win prize didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

7. Spin to Win energy bills prize

Last year, admist the cost of living crisis, the This Morning team thought it would be a good idea to make one of the prizes on the Spin to Win being that they would pay for one lucky winner’s energy bills.

As expected, the move didn’t go down well AT ALL. It didn’t help that Phillip mused aloud whether they’d receive backlash online.

“I mean, it’s bad enough to be making the fact that so many people will struggle to pay their energy bills into a game. But then, to try throw shade on those rightly complaining about how disgusting it is? Shame on you,” one viewer fumed at the time.

Others called the move “dystopian”.

