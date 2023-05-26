All the shock events which have happened following Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit

Phillip Schofield quit This Morning almost a week ago now – but a lot has happened in the days since.

Here’s everything that has happened since Phil quit the hit ITV show last Saturday (May 20)…

Phillip quit This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

On Saturday, Phillip made a shock announcement, revealing that he has quit This Morning. The 61-year-old had fronted the show for 21 years before making his final appearance last Thursday (May 18).

In a statement, he said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

Phillip then continued, saying: “I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

He then added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly Willoughby issues statement

Phillip’s co-host Holly Willoughby then issued a statement following news Phillip had quit.

“It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour,” she wrote.

Holly issued a statement (Credit: ITV)

Stars hit out

Following news that Phillip had quit This Morning, some stars took the opportunity to hit out at him. Phillip’s former This Morning co-star, Eamonn Holmes – who has been critical of Phillip since his ITV exit – couldn’t resist hitting out at him.

He posted a picture of his granddaughter giving him a kiss on the cheek. “Thank u, Emilia. All in all that rounded off what turned out to be a good day,” he captioned the post. We wonder what he was referring to…

Amanda Holden – who famously fell out with Phillip – seemingly took aim at his exit too. She posted a strong arm emoji to her Instagram story shortly after news of his exit broke.

Eamonn once again spoke about Phillip’s exit during his morning show on GB News. He accused Holly of stabbing Phillip in the back by remaining on the show after his exit.

Phil did have some supporters though – with Rochelle Humes and Clodagh McKenna paying tribute to him on Instagram.

Alison and Dermot shared an awkward tribute (Credit: ITV)

This Morning airs bizarre tribute to Phillip Schofield

Monday saw the first edition in the post-Phillip Schofield era air. As well as removing Phillip from the This Morning titles, a bizarre tribute to the star was aired at the start of the show.

An awkward-looking Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary addressed Phillip’s exit with a very short message.

“Now, we can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield,” Alison said. Dermot then continued, saying that everyone on the show and ITV “wants to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success over the last 21 years.”

Alison then added: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future.”

“Wow, that was QUITE the tribute,” one viewer tweeted.

ITV to ease Phillip out?

Reports then emerged claiming that ITV were going to “ease” Phillip out of the picture – despite promises of him hosting a new primetime ITV show.

“I’d be extremely surprised if we see him on the channel after the Soap Awards. They may make a pilot episode to honour their agreement, but the expectation is he’ll be eased out,” a source told the Sunday Times.

ITV were forced to clarify a few things (Credit: ITV)

ITV issue ANOTHER statement about Phil’s exit

Though Phillip’s exit came across as being a mutual decision between Phil and the broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes has been claiming otherwise. The Irish broadcaster has been adamant that Phillip was sacked. In the end, ITV were forced to issue another statement clarifying.

“Phillip Schofield‘s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV,” they said.

Phillip Schofield’s next gig revealed

Yesterday (Thursday, May 25), it was revealed when Phillip would be returning to screens. The star is set to host the British Soap Awards. This will mark his TV first appearance since his This Morning exit.

The awards are set to take place at the Lowry in Manchester on Saturday, June 3. But, they’re not going to be filmed live.

The pre-recorded award ceremony is going to then air on Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next!

Read more: Phillip Schofield dealt blow as he’s tipped to make ‘minor comeback’ as ‘background star’

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.