Phillip Schofield confirmed he was leaving This Morning last week (May 20), but ITV has hit back in a statement over suggestions of his “axe”.

The channel has insisted Phil’s exit from This Morning was “agreed” following speculation that he was sacked from the show. Eamonn Holmes recently ripped into reports that Phillip stepped down. He instead insisted he was “sacked”. He also suggested Phil choosing to step down was “nonsense”.

Phillip Schofield confirmed he would not return to This Morning over the weekend (Credit: YouTube)

ITV insists Phillip Schofield This Morning exit was ‘agreed’

Despite Eamonn insisting that Phillip was sacked, ITV has hit out at the claims in a statement issued to the MailOnline. The statement read: “Phillip Schofield‘s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”

In Phillip’s statement, he said that “This Morning itself has become the story” leading him to “agree to step down from This Morning”. He added that “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on”. Phillip added that wanted to “protect the show I love.” He also added that he hopes “the show can move forward to a bright future”.

His co-host for over 10 years, Holly Willoughby, added: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil. I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.” Holly will return to the ITV show on June 5, after taking an early break for the half term.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby co-hosted This Morning together for over a decade (Credit: ITV)

Reports suggested Phil was ‘dealt an ultimatum’

Previous reports suggested that Phil was “dealt an ultimatum” after Holly Willoughby told ITV bosses she couldn’t work with him anymore following their “fall-out”. The Daily Mail reported that Phil was told last week that his contract – which was up for renewal this summer – would not be renewed. He was also seen in Cornwall visiting his mother, where he was pictured looking “tired” and taking “tense” phone calls.

However, he was reportedly given a “six-figure golden goodbye” of more than £300,000. But it reportedly didn’t soften the blow much as Phil felt he received “zero respect”.

