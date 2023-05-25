Phillip Schofield’s TV return date confirmed following This Morning exit

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield is set to return to our TV screens pretty soon, with his return date having been announced today (Thursday, May 25).

The star will be next be seen hosting the British Soap Awards, just weeks after his shock exit from This Morning.

Phillip is returning to screens soon (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield’s next gig post This Morning

Today it was revealed when Phillip will be returning to screens following his shock exit from This Morning. Phillip stood down from his role on the show last Saturday (May 20). He had been on the programme for 21 years.

However, he won’t be off our screens for long. The 61-year-old will be back on screens very soon to host the British Soap Awards. The awards are set to take place at the Lowry in Manchester on Saturday, June 3. However, they won’t be filmed live.

The pre-recorded award ceremony will then air on Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm on ITV1. It’ll mark his first appearance on the channel since his final This Morning episode on May 18.

Holly and Phillip may never work together again (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield may blame Holly over his This Morning exit

Meanwhile, a relationship expert has claimed that Phillip may blame Holly over his This Morning exit. They also claimed that the duo won’t work together again.

Tina Wilson, relationship expert and founder of Wingman, spoke exclusively to ED! about the duo.

“I feel that Holly tried to take the moral high ground by agreeing to be on screen during the last week together but the tension and conflict became too much. Everyone having their opinion. There was simply too much focus on their body language with viewers trying to spot the tension between the star pair rather than on the show itself. It could simply not go any further and things had reached boiling point,” she said.

“Reports suggest he was ‘sacked’ straight after the show and not given the opportunity to say his on-air farewells. He may put a lot of the blame on Holly, even if Holly didn’t have a hand in this departure,” she then said.

Phillip’s tribute was pretty muted (Credit: ITV)

Show regular talks ‘muted’ farwell to Phil

Meanwhile, Camilla Tominey, a regular on the show, spoke about the “muted” farewell Phillip got on the show on Monday. The star’s “tribute” amounted to around 30 seconds of Dermot and Alison thanking him for his time on the show.

Writing for the Telegraph, Camilla said: “Viewers could perhaps be forgiven for wondering why there wasn’t an Ant and Dec-style montage of his best bits, but this is television, folks.

“Twenty one years on a show summarised in 35 seconds before moving on to the next feature,” she then said.

“It’s brutal, but that’s the way it works because it’s the only way it can work. The viewers must always come first,” she then added.

Read more: OPINION: Hold up, what is Phillip Schofield actually supposed to have done wrong?

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.